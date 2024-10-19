Seven Injured, Energy Infrastructure Affected In Sumy Region Amid Russian Strikes
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of Russian strikes targeting the Shostka community in Sumy region, seven people were injured and energy facilities were affected.
That's according to the regional military administration
"Overnight Oct 19, the Russians launched an airstrike on the Shostka community, using KAB glide bombs and Shahed drones. Our air defense downed three Shaheds. As per tentative reports, as a result of the enemy air raid, seven people were injured," the statement reads.
In addition, energy and other infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of the strikes. As a result, a number of settlements within the Shostka community are in blackout.
The administration noted that the emergency services scrambled to the scenes of the strikes. Electricity supply has been partially restored as repair work is ongoing.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the night and morning hours of Friday, October 18, the Russians seven times shelled territories in Sumy region close to the state border.
