Will Put An End To Language Politics; We Will Learn All Languages: TN BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Oct 19 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson and senior party leader A. N. S. Prasad stated that the Governor of Tamil Nadu's recent comments on Hindi and Sanskrit are genuine and not motivated.

He said:“Tamil is one of the oldest languages globally, and our students should learn it. Simultaneously, Hindi, as a national language, and Sanskrit, India's ancient language, can inspire our youth.”

Prasad mentioned that the people of Tamil Nadu consistently welcome and celebrate having a Governor who genuinely cares about the state's progress, the happiness of Tamils, and the glorification of the Tamil language, which is renowned as the oldest language in the world and holds a special place among ancient languages.

He added that the Tamil Nadu Governor always acknowledges Tamil's significance and proudly promotes its excellence everywhere.

The BJP Tamil Nadu spokesperson emphasised that the Governor's views on Hindi and Sanskrit are not against Tamil.

He added that the Governor firmly believes that everyone born and living in Tamil Nadu should learn and speak Tamil.

Prasad also noted that Governor Ravi advocates learning Hindi, which unifies India with a national perspective, and Sanskrit, India's ancient language, recognised by all.

The BJP leader said,“The Governor believes acquiring knowledge of these languages, along with Tamil, will inspire students and youth and contribute to Tamil Nadu's progress.”

He further highlighted that the Tamil Nadu Governor's vision for the state's progress encompasses various sectors, including education, industry, human development, and healthcare.

A. N. S. Prasad said,“His speeches emphasise social justice, unity, and Tamil Nadu's growth. The DMK alliance will criticise and divert attention, but the people of Tamil Nadu will not be swayed.”

“Our society, once a forerunner in civilisation, now thinks critically and is aware. Fake Dravidian politics and electoral politics in the name of Tamil have no place in Tamil Nadu,” Prasad concluded.