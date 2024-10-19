Vicky Vidya Box Office Collection Day 8: Bollywood Movie, Starring Rajkummar Rao And Triptii Dimri, Earns...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala has had a mixed performance at the Indian during its first week of release. The movie stars Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in titular roles. The movie was released on October 11.

The opened to a promising start on its first Friday, collecting ₹5.5 crore. A substantial boost followed this in on its first Saturday, where collections rose to ₹6.9 crore, showing a 25.45% increase from the opening day. The positive trend, however, was short-lived as Sunday saw a minor decline, with the movie earning ₹6.4 crore, marking a 7.25% drop.

As the week progressed, the Bollywood comedy experienced a significant dip in collections. Monday saw a steep 62.50% decrease, with the film earning just ₹2.4 crore. The downward trend continued on Tuesday, with the movie collecting ₹2.1 crore, reflecting a further 12.50% drop.

On Wednesday, earnings slipped to ₹1.9 crore, showing a 9.52% fall, and by Thursday, the film had earned ₹1.8 crore, with a smaller decline of 5.26%.

By the end of its first week, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video's total domestic collection stood at ₹27 crore. While the film had a strong weekend, the sharp decline in weekday earnings suggests that it may struggle to maintain momentum in the coming weeks.

Early estimates for the second Friday indicate that the film earned ₹1.35 crore, bringing the overall total to ₹28.35 crore in India. While ₹5 crore has come from the overseas market, the total gross collection in India is ₹32 crore after Week 1.