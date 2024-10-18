Oberoi Realty Ltd. Has Announced Its Financial Results For The Second Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2025

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, October 18th, 2024: Oberoi Realty Limited, headquartered in Mumbai, today announced its results for the first half of FY25 and the second quarter of FY25. The Company recorded booking value of Rs. 2,509.45 crores for H1FY25 as against Rs 1,441.26 crores for H1FY24. Further, the booking value for Q2FY25 is Rs. 1,442.46 crores as against Rs. 965.01 crores for Q2FY24.



The Consolidated Revenue for H1FY25 is Rs. 2,800.57 crores as against Rs. 2,177.36 crores for H1FY24. Further, the Consolidated Revenue for Q2FY25 is Rs. 1,358.62 crores as against Rs. 1,243.80 crores for Q2FY24.



The Consolidated Profit Before Tax for H1FY25 is Rs. 1,557.50 crores as against Rs. 1,025.12 crores for H1FY24. Further, the Consolidated Profit Before Tax for Q2FY25 is Rs. 782.47 crores as against Rs. 598.89 crores for Q2FY24.



The Consolidated Profit After Tax for H1FY25 is Rs. 1,173.71 crores as against Rs. 777.45 crores for H1FY24. Further, the Consolidated Profit After Tax for Q2FY25 is Rs. 589.31 crores as against Rs. 456.06 crores for Q2FY24.



Commenting on the Q2FY25 results, Mr. Vikas Oberoi, Chairman & Managing Director, Oberoi Realty, said, \"India\'s economic growth story continues to captivate the world, and the real estate sector has been a key beneficiary of this positive momentum. We are pleased to report another strong quarter driven by healthy residential sales momentum and robust operating performance across our annuity assets.



Today, we launched our first phase \'Jardin\' at our integrated development Oberoi Garden City Thane and the initial response is a testament to the power of the brand. The first phase comprises of 5 residential towers, of which the bookings have commenced for 2 towers. We are confident that it will set a new benchmark as a holistic integrated development spread across 75 acres offering luxurious homes with world-class amenities, a 5-star deluxe JW Marriott Hotel Thane Garden City, an exclusive Private Membership Club and an Oberoi International School.



Our commitment to deliver exceptional living experiences has solidified our position as a leading player in the market. With a robust launch pipeline, we are well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for premium residential properties and drive sustainable growth.\"



Awards and Recognition:



. Oberoi Realty was recognized by BW Businessworld amongst the Top 3 India\'s Most Sustainable Companies 2024 in the real estate sector.



. The Westin Mumbai Garden City received four awards at the IHC-IIHM International Hospitality Day Awards.





About Oberoi Realty Limited



Oberoi Realty Ltd. is one of India\'s leading real estate development company, headquartered in Mumbai. It is focused on premium developments in the residential, office space, retail, hospitality and social infrastructure verticals. In the real estate space, Oberoi Realty is an established brand with an impeccable track record. Its primary aim is to build aspirational developments for its customers with distinctive designs, functional aesthetics and quality finishes that translate into landmark projects through its mixed-use and single-segment developments. This mix of innovative design, planning initiatives and use of cutting-edge technologies has enabled the company to successfully deliver 49 completed projects across Mumbai, the financial capital of India.







