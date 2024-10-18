Jammu & Kashmir: Such Abhorrent Attacks Must Be Condemned, Says CM Omar Abdullah After Non-Local Labourer's Killing

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Omar Abdullah has expressed grief over the killing of a non-local labourer whose body was found in Shopian district on Friday. Abdullah said that such must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

A bullet-riddled body of non-local was foun in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Friday, October 18, triggering speculation of a attack. The body of the labourer, identified as Ashok Chauhan from Bihar, was found in Wachi area of Zainapora in the south Kashmir district, said.

"Very sorry to hear about the death of Ashok Chouhan at the hands of militants in South Kashmir. These attacks are abhorrent & must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. I send my condolences to the family & loved ones of the deceased," Abdullah said on X on Saturday.

Chouhan's body bore two bullet wounds, according to police. The deceased was employed as a corn vendor in the area. Following the incident, the authorities have started an investigation.

The attack on the non-local came two days after Omar Abdullah took oath as the chief minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. A day after taking oath, Omar Abdullah chaired his first cabinet meeting on Thursday at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar.

Portfolios Allocated

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha allocated portfolios to the newly inducted five ministers in Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's cabinet.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary was assigned Public Works (R&B), Industries and Commerce, Mining, Labour and Employment, and Skill Development.

In its first cabinet meeting, Omar Abdullah -led Jammu and Kashmir government passed a resolution urging the Centre to restore statehood of the Union Territory on Friday. He is also expected to travel to Delhi and hand over the draft of the resolution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Jammu and Kashmir government held its first cabinet meeting yesterday after Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the CM on October 16.