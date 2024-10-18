Colombian Economy Grows 2.02% In August, Driven By Agriculture And Public Services

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's demonstrated its resilience in August 2024, growing by 2.02% compared to the same month in 2023.



The National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE) released this data in its Economic Monitoring Indicator (ISE) report. While lower than July's 3.68%, the growth rate highlights the economy 's ability to expand amid challenges.



Agriculture and public services played a crucial role in driving this growth. The primary sector, which includes agriculture, livestock, forestry, and fishing, grew by 3.52% annually in August.



This sector's strong performance has been consistent, with agriculture reporting 10.2% growth in the second quarter of 2024. The tertiary sector, encompassing various services, increased by 2.39% compared to August 2023.



Public services and administrative activities showed robust performance, with growth rates of 3.7% and 5.1%, respectively, in the first half of 2024. These services include electricity, gas, water distribution, trade, transportation, and accommodation.







However, not all sectors contributed positively to the economic growth. The secondary sector, which groups manufacturing and construction industries, experienced a 1.39% decline in August.



Manufacturing has been struggling, with a 3.7% contraction in the first half of 2024. Construction, particularly in residential and non-residential buildings, has seen four consecutive quarters of decline.

Colombia's Economic Outlook

Despite these challenges, Colombia's economy maintains its growth trajectory. The Central Bank expects the economy to grow by 1.8% in 2024, with a projected acceleration of 2.7% in 2025.



This gradual recovery comes amid ongoing efforts to address inflation and interest rates. Inflation remains a concern, although it is decreasing.



The Central Bank anticipates inflation to reach 5.4% by December 2024 and 3.8% by the end of 2025. These figures are still above the bank's target range of 2-4%.



To address this, the bank is expected to accelerate interest rate cuts towards the end of 2024. Colombia's economic performance is influenced by both internal and external factors.



The global economic environment, including resilient growth and inflation in major economies, plays a role in shaping the country's economic policies.



Internally, the country faces structural challenges such as high informality in the labor market and low productivity in certain sectors.



The government is working on balancing fiscal stability with the need for economic stimulus. There's a focus on promoting growth across different regions to address geographical disparities in development.



This approach aims to create a more inclusive economic environment. As Colombia navigates these economic waters, the diverse nature of its economy provides some buffer against sector-specific challenges.



The resilience of the primary and tertiary sectors offers stability, while efforts to stimulate growth in struggling sectors continue.



The country's economic future depends on addressing structural issues while maintaining growth momentum in a complex global landscape.

MENAFN18102024007421016031ID1108796421