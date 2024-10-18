Kenya’S Historic Impeachment: First Deputy President Removed From Office

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Kenya has experienced a significant change with the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and the swift appointment of his successor.



On Thursday, October 17, 2024, the Kenyan Senate voted to remove Gachagua from office on five of eleven charges. This marks the first time a deputy president has been impeached since the introduction of this provision in the 2010 constitution.



The charges against Gachagua included corruption, insubordination, money laundering, undermining the government, and promoting ethnic divisions.



The impeachment process began in the National Assembly, where it received overwhelming support with 282 votes in favor. This number far exceeded the required two-thirds majority, indicating strong opposition to Gachagua within the government.



The impeachment trial was not without controversy. Gachagua, who vehemently denied all allegations, was hospitalized due to severe chest pains on the day he was scheduled to testify.







Despite pleas from his legal team to postpone the proceedings, the Senate continued with the vote. This decision led to his removal from office.



This political upheaval highlights growing tensions between Gachagua and President William Ruto. Once close allies who won the 2022 election together, their relationship has deteriorated in recent months.

Political Shake-Up in Kenya

Gachagua played a crucial role in securing votes from the Mount Kenya region. However, he had increasingly been seen as a liability to Ruto's administration.



The impeachment has exposed deep fractures within Kenya's political elite and raised concerns about the stability of the country's democracy.



It has also highlighted the delicate balance of ethnic and regional alliances that underpin Kenyan politics. Gachagua , a wealthy businessman from the influential Kikuyu community, had been instrumental in rallying support for Ruto in the vote-rich Mount Kenya region.



In a swift move to fill the vacancy, President Ruto nominated Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki as the new deputy president on Friday, October 18.



Kindiki was born on July 16, 1972, in Tharaka Constituency. He is a respected lawyer and politician with 21 years of experience as an advocate of the High Court of Kenya.



He has been a key figure in Ruto's political circle, having played crucial roles in forming political alliances that brought Ruto to power.

Strategic Appointment and Political Challenges

Kindiki's nomination is seen as a strategic move by Ruto to maintain support from the Mount Kenya region while potentially appeasing different political factions.



An Infotrak survey had earlier indicated Kindiki as a preferred candidate to replace Gachagua, with 20% support among those polled.



The political shake-up comes at a challenging time for Kenya , which has been grappling with economic difficulties and public discontent.



Earlier in 2024, the country experienced widespread protests against tax hikes and rising living costs. These protests led to dozens of fatalities and heightened political tensions.



As Kenya navigates this unprecedented political transition, many observers are watching closely. They want to know how it will affect the country's stability and democratic processes.



In short, the impeachment and subsequent nomination have raised questions about the future of Kenya's political alliances. There is potential for further realignments as the country moves towards its next general election.

