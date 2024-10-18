Presley Tennant Proceeds With Caution In 'Pick Your Poison'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Presley Tennant is bringing her western roots to City in her new sultry song, "Pick Your Poison”– acknowledging our types, with a toxicity warning label

TN, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Presley Tennant warns to proceed with caution in her brand new single "Pick Your Poison" – available everywhere now . Bringing her western roots to Music City in a sultry, smoke-filled track, the wary warning that he'll "rope you in with a blue eyed lasso" showcases Tennant's abilities as a songwriter in addition to being a sensation and“vocal powerhouse” (Taste of Country ). Through her weighty instrumentation and even weightier message, Tennant reminds us that we can pick our poison: but consumer discretion is advised.Listen to Presley Tennant's "Pick Your Poison":“Everyone has their vices whether it's some whiskey, maybe a pack of smokes or even that one guy you swore you wouldn't go for,” states Tennant.“You know it's not good for you but you're still gonna take a chance at it. Sometimes you feel good in the moment but most of the time when you 'pick your poison' it has a way of turning on you and now you're the one who was left high and dry. You were better off leaving it alone in the first place."With a sound similar to Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Ashley Cooke and Lainey Wilson,“Pick Your Poison” proves that Presley Tennant is here to stay, with her California-Country style and brazen buoyancy. "Pick Your Poison" follows the releases of "Bad Decisions " and "Somebody Like You" – both written with songwriting pillar Michael Dulaney (Jason Aldean, Faith Hill, Reba)."Pick Your Poison" is also available on Dolby Atmos compatible devices. "Presley is an immense talent and we are thrilled for this new music," states manager and Burning Ground Entertainment owner, Dawn DeJongh. For more on Presley Tennant, including upcoming tour dates around the US, visit and follow her on social media @presleytennant.

