Graphion Energy Solutions To Launch 10-Minute Charging Stations For Retrofitted Electric Motorcycless In Indonesia

Benetfits of Retrofit

less than $300 for retrofit after $450 govenment susidy

JAKARDA, INDONESIA, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Graphion Solutions USA is excited to announce the upcoming launch of a retrofitting operation and a of 10-minute charging stations for electric motorcycles in Indonesia. This initiative aims to convert gasoline-powered motorcycles into electric models, supporting Graphion's commitment to sustainable transportation and reducing carbon emissions in the ASEAN region.

The retrofitting service will offer comprehensive conversion options, with costs ranging from low as $680 to $950. Thanks to a government subsidy of $450, these conversions will be more accessible to a wider audience of motorcycle owners, facilitating a smooth transition to electric mobility for low as $230.

In addition, Graphion plans to install affordable 10-minute rapid charging stations, significantly improving convenience and accessibility for electric motorcycle users. This initiative addresses common concerns about range anxiety and aims to encourage more riders to make the switch to electric.

Recent reports indicate that Indonesia's electric motorcycle subsidy program fell short of its target, with only 11,532 units distributed in 2023, despite an initial goal of 200,000 units and a budget allocation of approximately Rp 1.4 trillion ($5 million). Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita cited limited battery capacity and lengthy charging times as key barriers to adoption. He emphasized the importance of fast charging technology and standardized battery systems for the success of electric vehicles.

-Graphion's Solution: Rapid Charging Technology-

Graphion believes that our innovative rapid charging battery system can effectively address these issues. By providing a quick and efficient charging solution, we aim to enhance the adoption of electric motorcycles in Indonesia. Furthermore, Graphion recognizes the challenges faced by battery swapping services, as highlighted by the largest operator, Gogoro, which reported a loss of $79 million in 2023. Despite operating 12,000 stations, Gogoro has struggled to achieve profitability for the last 11 years, also facing issues such as theft, fire hazards, and high operational costs. Graphion believes that rapid charging approach offers a more financially viable alternative for riders seeking sustainable options.

-A Collaborative Effort for Sustainable Transportation-

This initiative is a collaboration between Graphion and the Ministry of Energy and Mines of Laos, launched on 3/1/24, with a goal of increasing the share of electric vehicles on the roads to 30% by 2030. The introduction of a 10-minute charging system is crucial for achieving this ambitious target, marking a significant step toward sustainable transportation practices in the region.

-Launch Details-

The launch will feature multiple strategically located charging stations across Vientiane, serving as models for nationwide expansion and setting a new standard for electric vehicle infrastructure in Laos.

“Our mission is to lead the charge in sustainable transportation,” said J.Y. Kim, PR Manager of Graphion Energy Solutions USA.“By opening this retrofitting operations and providing rapid chargers, we are not only supporting the transition to electric vehicles but also fostering a greener future for Indonesia and the broader region.”

-Key Features of the New Initiative:

- Affordable Electric Motorcycle Conversions: Conversions starting from $600 to $900, with a government subsidy of $450, making it accessible for more

riders.

- Rapid Charging Infrastructure: Installing fast chargers to enhance the convenience of electric motorcycle use.

- Carbon Credits: Earn tokens as you drive.

- Community Engagement: Offering educational programs and resources to raise awareness about the benefits of electric mobility.

- Standardization of Electric Motorcycle Charger: (ASEAN Motorcycle Charger Standard 2024P) (AMSC-24P)



*Cost Comparison: Gasoline vs. Electric Motorcycles*

Over a ten-year period, the costs for operating gasoline motorcycles can reach approximately $2,500, with an additional ~$1,000 in government fuel subsidies, totaling $3,400. In contrast, electric operation costs only about $300. This shift not only results in substantial savings but also helps reduce pollution and noise.

Graphion invites the community and stakeholders to join us on this exciting journey toward sustainable transportation. Together, we can pave the way for a cleaner, greener future.

Also Graphion is seeking local partners and would like to explore collaboration opportunities.

**For more information, please contact:**

J.Y. Kim

PR Manager

Graphion Energy Solutions USA

Website:

Nam Ki Yong

Graphion Energy Solutions Inc

Retrofitting Gasoline motorcycle to electric

