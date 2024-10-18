RV Trader Recognized For Commitment To Empowering Women In RV Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Named RV Women's Alliance Champion at Chicago Educational Symposium

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Trader , a leading marketplace connecting RV enthusiasts with the industry, has been recognized for its dedication to fostering inclusivity within the RV community. The company was named the Champion of Women by the RV Women's Alliance on October 17, 2024. This esteemed award highlights companies that go above and beyond in their efforts to promote, educate, and elevate women in the RV industry.

RV Trader was one of five finalists carefully chosen for this distinction and was honored at an award ceremony held in Chicago at the RVWA Educational Symposium. The RV Women's Alliance Champion of Women Award is presented annually to a company that seamlessly incorporates RVWA's mission of elevating and promoting women into its daily corporate endeavors. RV Trader's commitment to cultivating an environment where women can thrive, both within the company and across the industry, played a significant role in its selection as the 2024 winner.

"This award celebrates the growing number of women passionate about RVing, and RV Trader is honored to be recognized for supporting them," said Gillian Luce, AVP, Recreation Brand Marketing at Trader Interactive. "We're proud to offer educational content and create connections that help them enjoy the RV lifestyle to the fullest."



One of the cornerstones of RV Trader's award submission was its multi-faceted approach to supporting women in the RV space:



Empowering Female RVers: Recognizing the expanding demographic of female RV enthusiasts, RV Trader proactively caters to their unique needs. The company provides valuable educational resources, including a recent consumer trends report for dealers, which sheds light on this significant shift in the market. Additionally, RV Trader's blog features a regular stream of articles specifically tailored to women, covering essential topics such as safety tips for solo female travelers and comprehensive RV buying advice.

Representation & Leadership: RV Trader is a firm believer in the power of diversity and inclusion, which is evident in its leadership structure. Women hold key positions across the organization, making substantial contributions to the company's strategic direction and overall leadership. These influential women are also highly active within the RV industry, sharing their expertise and insights through speaking engagements, interviews, and published articles. Community Engagement: RV Trader understands the importance of amplifying women's voices within the RV community. The company partners with influential women across social media platforms to share their personal RV journeys and highlight topics that resonate with female RVers. By shining a spotlight on these stories and perspectives, RV Trader continues to promote visibility for women across the industry, solidifying its position as a place where women can grow, lead, and achieve success.

RV Trader's mission extends beyond simply connecting RV enthusiasts with vehicles, features, and dealers. The company is also deeply committed to providing insightful and engaging content that guides and inspires consumers throughout their RV journey. Being a company that not only leads the marketplace but also actively champions diversity within the RV community is a top priority for RV Trader.

About RV Trader

RV Trader is the industry-leading marketplace for buying and selling new and used RVs, including Class A, B, and C vehicles, as well as campers and trailers, with more than 6.3 million monthly visitors. The RV Trader marketplace has over 200,000 new and used RVs for sale nationwide of all makes and models. Buyers can easily estimate monthly payments, get insurance quotes, browse financing options, and set up price alerts for the RVs they're interested in while they search. Through the RV Trader blog, buyers have access to regularly updated content around the RV lifestyle, travel destinations, tips for buying and selling, and maintenance help. For more information, visit .

SOURCE RV Trader

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED