Prestige Auto Spa NJ Celebrates Three Years Of Excellence As Family-Owned Car Wash In Toms River, NJ

Come by and see our innovations in last three years at Prestige Auto Spa NJ

Prestige Auto Spa NJ proudly celebrated its third anniversary as a family-owned, full-service car wash and automotive service business on October 15, 2024.

- Jeff KovatchTOMS RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Prestige Auto Spa NJ is proud to celebrate its third anniversary as a family-owned and locally operated full-service car wash and auto service center. Prestige Auto Spa NJ stands out against the competition of private-equity-backed chains with minimal staffing by offering a personalized, hands-on approach. The Toms River, NJ community is happy to see this dedication to service and ample employment opportunities within the community.Prestige Auto Spa NJ remains committed to its local roots, not selling to hedge fund or private equity groups. "Banks can't operate a local business. They're all about replacing trained staff with mindless machines, swapping full service to burden customers with drying and vacuuming, and putting the bottom line ahead of true customer service," managing partner Jeff Kovatch states."Our team cares deeply about providing the very best wash our clients have ever experienced. That's why we're constantly improving. We know our community will stay loyal to supporting local businesses and the 40-plus local team members we employ, who in turn support their families."Kovatch, who grew up and currently resides in the area, emphasizes the importance of maintaining a high level of service that only a locally-owned business can provide. As a full-service car wash, clients can relax in a state-of-the-art guest lounge while more than a dozen trained staff members service their vehicle. This includes washing, hand drying, and vacuuming each car.“We are full service. We wash, dry, and vacuum for you. Come in and experience the Prestige difference, with real human interaction from local professionals who care! We are family-owned and locally operated, and that means everything to us,” said Kovatch.Over the past year, Prestige Auto Spa NJ has made significant growth in multiple areas, including:● A complete exterior paint refresh and new signage● New flooring, splash zones, and updated lighting throughout the facility● Installation of an advanced vacuum system and improved lane ingress for smoother entry● Bathroom renovations and a full landscape redesign● Migration to a cloud-based POS system and tablet solutions● New lifts for oil changes and credit card-only vacuum machines● Installation of a new roof, modern HVAC system, and a state-of-the-art chemical distribution system● Expanded retail offerings including a candy, merchandise, toy, drink, and snack area● Upgraded drying system with seven blowers and a team of eight members hand-drying each vehicle with special polishing cloths● Pre-power wash before entering the tunnel, ensuring a superior clean● Two new air compressor units to enhance service capabilities● Membership growth from 62 to well over 1,000 monthly members● Introduction of a cutting-edge machine for window tinting● A completely revamped website and social media presence● Window wraps on all windows to enhance the facility's appearanceAdditionally, two full-time licensed mechanics have been added to the team to tend to all repair and scheduled maintenance requests. These enhancements reflect Prestige Auto Spa NJ's unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier service and being a one-stop destination for all light mechanical automotive needs. With over 600 Google reviews and an excellent 4.8-star average rating, it's clear that customers appreciate the exceptional care and attention they receive. Kovatch and his team understand that the personal touch matters more than ever in today's competitive market."We're not just a car wash; we're a community staple," Kovatch remarked. "Our goal is to offer an unparalleled customer experience, from the moment you drive in, to the moment you leave. Unlike the AI-driven, understaffed operations you see popping up, we pride ourselves on human connection and quality service. Our team is passionate about what we do, and it shows in the work we deliver every day."Looking ahead, Prestige Auto Spa NJ is focused on continuing to innovate and provide the best possible service to clients. The company is exploring additional services and community initiatives that will further cement its position as a leader in the local car care industry. "We're here to stay, and we're here to serve," Kovatch said. "Our customers deserve nothing less than the best, and that's what we aim to provide, day in and day out."

