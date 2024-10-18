(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2024 - The Global Landscaping and Gardening Services Market size is estimated to grow by USD 9.7 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of
6.6% during the forecast period. Innovations in landscaping and gardening practices
is driving market growth,
with a trend towards
rising demand for smart gardening . However,
seasonal nature of landscaping business
Key market players include Asia Flora and Landscape Sdn. Bhd, BrightView Holdings Inc., Chapel Valley Landscape Co., Clintar, Denison Landscaping, Fox Mowing, Gothic Landscape Inc., LandCare, Landscape Development Inc., Lawn Doctor Inc., Mainscape inc., MARINA Co., Ruppert Landscape, SavATree, The Davey Tree Expert Co., The Scotts Miracle Gro Co., TruGreen L.P., U.S. Lawns, Weed Man, and Yellowstone Landscape.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Landscaping And Gardening Services Market 2024-2028
|
Landscaping And Gardening Services Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2023
|
Historic period
|
2018 - 2022
|
Forecast period
|
2024-2028
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.6%
|
Market growth 2024-2028
|
USD 9766.9 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
6.2
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 41%
|
Key countries
|
China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Key companies profiled
|
Asia Flora and Landscape Sdn. Bhd, BrightView Holdings Inc., Chapel Valley Landscape Co., Clintar, Denison Landscaping, Fox Mowing, Gothic Landscape Inc., LandCare, Landscape Development Inc., Lawn Doctor Inc., Mainscape inc., MARINA Co., Ruppert Landscape, SavATree, The Davey Tree Expert Co., The Scotts Miracle Gro Co., TruGreen L.P., U.S. Lawns, Weed Man, and Yellowstone Landscape
Market Driver
The landscaping and gardening services market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of smart gardening practices. Smart gardening incorporates the use of technology to simplify and automate gardening tasks. End-users benefit from receiving notifications for watering and nutrient addition, as well as access to weather data. Vendors are responding to this trend by developing innovative robotic gardening tools, such as those offered by Husqvarna and Robert Bosch. These devices, including Robert Bosch's Indego robotic lawnmowers with Logicut navigation systems, minimize manual intervention and cover up to 400 square meters. The rising demand for smart gardening and the availability of advanced robotic tools are expected to boost market growth throughout the forecast period.
The Landscaping and Gardening Services market is thriving with homeowners and business owners seeking to enhance their outdoor spaces. Trends include eco-friendly methods, using recycled materials, organic pest control , and water-efficient irrigation systems. Smartphone apps help manage gardening maintenance, while outdoor living solutions offer visual appeal, usability, and ecological sustainability. High startup costs and unfavorable weather conditions can challenge businesses, but green initiatives and online services provide opportunities. Gardening maintenance, hardscapes, lighting, and plant life are professional activities that require general upkeep and well-planned outside areas. Zoning laws and environmental laws impact business operations, while client preferences, communication skills, and individualized landscapes ensure customer satisfaction. Beauty, outdoor rooms, decks, patios, and well-being are key benefits of landscaping services. Soil types, erosion control, water features, and turf installation are essential services that contribute to landscapes and the natural world.
Market Challenges
The landscaping industry experiences significant seasonal fluctuations, leading to unpredictable revenues. Peak demand occurs during spring and summer due to favorable weather conditions for plant growth. Conversely, winter brings decreased demand, with shorter days and low temperatures negatively impacting plant health. Some plants require ample sunlight, making growth challenging during winter. To mitigate this, contractors often engage in alternative activities like leaf cleaning and snow removal. Balancing staffing levels during non-peak seasons is a challenge, as maintaining a full team impacts profitability. However, being prepared to hire additional staff during peak seasons is crucial. This seasonal nature complicates market growth predictions for the global landscaping and gardening services industry.
The Landscaping and Gardening Services market encompasses the provision of Decoration and Gardening materials for both Residential and Commercial spaces. Ornamental plants and Decorative objects are key elements in creating Picturesque landscapes for high-income groups, Large offices, Corporate campuses, and Business buildings. The use of Advanced sprinklers and Water systems ensures a Naturalistic effect, while Designing institutes offer various Design concepts. However, the market faces challenges such as Low awareness among clients about the benefits of Landscape gardening. Social media advertising and Specialty stores are effective marketing tools. Environment-friendly approaches, including Eco-friendly homes and Sustainable practices, are gaining popularity. Landscape professionals employ Site analysis, Plant selection, Soil management, and Horticultural techniques for creating Aesthetic appeal. Smart irrigation systems and 3D modeling are essential for efficient and effective Landscaping projects. The use of Exotic flora adds to the Ornate hardscaping and Gardening as therapy for calming minds. As the world moves towards Environmental consciousness, the market will continue to evolve, focusing on Natural environment preservation and Sustainable practices.
Segment Overview
This landscaping and gardening services market report extensively covers market segmentation by
Type
1.1 Construction and landscape management
1.2 Landscape and garden design
1.3 Gardening maintenance
End-user
2.1 Residential
2.2 Commercial and industrial
2.3 Government and institutional
Geography
3.1 North America
3.2 Europe
3.3 APAC
3.4 Middle East and Africa
3.5 South America
1.1
Construction and landscape management-
Landscaping and gardening services involve designing, installing, and maintaining outdoor spaces. These services enhance the aesthetic value and functionality of properties. Homeowners and businesses seek landscaping services for creating attractive gardens, installing water features, and constructing outdoor living areas. Gardening services ensure the upkeep of landscapes through regular lawn mowing , pruning, and plant care. The market for these services continues to grow due to increasing demand for outdoor living spaces and the desire for property enhancement.
Research Analysis
Landscaping and gardening refer to the art and science of designing, constructing, and maintaining outdoor spaces. This market encompasses various aspects, including organic gardening and high-tech landscaping products. Organic gardening focuses on using natural methods for plant growth, while high-tech landscaping incorporates advanced tools and techniques. Non-residential construction activities, such as building commercial complexes and theme parks, often require extensive landscaping and gardening services. The aesthetic subcategory of landscaping includes designing gardens for residential, commercial, and public spaces. Landscaping companies offer a range of services, from site analysis and plant selection to soil management and horticultural techniques. Decorative objects, gardening materials, and ornamental plants are essential components of landscaping and gardening. The Chamber's dictionary defines landscape gardening as the planning, design, and creation of gardens and parks. A naturalistic effect is often sought after, and design concepts can range from traditional to contemporary. Environmental consciousness is increasingly important in landscaping and gardening, with a focus on sustainable practices and native plant species.
Market Research Overview
Landscaping and gardening services encompass a wide range of offerings, from organic gardening and high-tech landscaping products to tree services and irrigation systems. These services cater to both residential and non-residential construction activities, including buildings, commercial complexes, and public spaces. The aesthetic subcategory includes elements like outdoor kitchens, fire pits, seating spaces, water elements, fountains, and ponds. Landscaping companies provide design, installation, and maintenance services for these features, using advanced landscaping tools and eco-friendly approaches. Services offered include spring gardening, summer lawn care, tree pruning, and snow removal. Native plants and pest control methods are also popular offerings. Smartphone and computer applications have made it easier for clients to connect with landscaping businesses, and social media advertising has increased visibility. The commercial end-user segment includes corporations, local government offices, and large business owners, while the household segment serves residential settings, apartments, houses, and multifamily buildings. The natural environment and eco-friendly homes are driving trends in décor strategies, with a focus on the aesthetic appeal of ornate hardscaping and gardening as therapy for calming minds. Exotic flora and naturalistic effects are also popular in both residential and commercial spaces.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation
Type
Construction And Landscape Management
Landscape And Garden Design
Gardening Maintenance
End-user
Residential
Commercial And Industrial
Government And Institutional
Geography
North America
Europe
APAC
Middle East And Africa
South America
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10 Company Landscape
11 Company Analysis
12 Appendix
