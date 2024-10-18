Rockbreaks Emperor Metals Inc.'S (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FRA: 9NH) Director Believes It's Positioned Better Than '95% Other Gold Juniors'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Emperor Metals (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FRA: 9NH) , an advanced stage exploration company, is on a mission to grow its Duquesne West resource as quickly, cost-efficiently and strategically as possible. The project has a historical resource of 727,000 ounces of gold.“[Emperor Metals' Head of Corporate Development and Director Alex Horsley] talked about the company's successful campaign at Duquesne West last year, when it achieved high-grade intercepts, and what he described as the biggest achievement of 2023 – identifying a conceptual open-pit model. The new open pit model shows gold potential on top of the existing high-grade underground gold resource, granting Emperor Metals the opportunity for multiple production scenarios,” a recent article reads.

“Emperor Metals aims to continue this momentum with a fully funded Phase II drilling program, which began in May 2024 with the goal of enhancing the open-pit model. The program consists of 8,000 meters of drilling/assaying and 8,000 meters of historical core assaying. The company will use these results to generate an updated mineral resources estimate that has the potential to be transformative... In addition to the updated mineral resource estimate, the company's plans for the near future include an expanded drilling program in 2025 and building of investor awareness. 'We're positioned better than, in my opinion, 95% other gold juniors because of the location, the grade, the thickness and the exploration upside led by one of the best exploration teams in the business,' Horsley added.”

To view the full article, visit

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals is an innovative Canadian mineral exploration company focused on developing high-quality gold properties situated in the Canadian Shield. For more information, please refer to SEDAR ( ), under the company's profile.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to EMAUF are available in the company's newsroom at



