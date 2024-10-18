NCICU Receives $25K Anonymous Donation For Hurricane Helene Recovery In Honor Of Dr. Rosemary M. Thomas & Chowan University

The donation was formally presented to NCICU President, A. Hope Williams, by Dr. Rosemary M. Thomas, Chowan University's newly sworn-in President, during her inauguration ceremony on Friday, October 18, 2024. This ceremony marked a historic occasion for Chowan as Dr. Thomas became the first female president in the university's long-standing history.

"This generous donation symbolizes the heart and spirit of our university family," said Dr. Thomas. "Hurricane Helene's impact was felt deeply across our state, and it is a privilege to be part of such meaningful relief efforts in partnership with NCICU."

NCICU, the statewide office of the 36 private, nonprofit colleges and universities across North Carolina, has been actively involved in providing resources and aid to communities and campuses affected by Hurricane Helene. This $25,000 contribution will help continue NCICU's mission to support students and institutions in need, providing emergency relief and resources as they recover from the devastating storm.

"This donation will make a significant difference for students and colleges affected by Hurricane Helene," said

NCICU President A. Hope Williams. "We are deeply appreciative of this generous gift and for

Chowan University's leadership role in this contribution."

The presentation of the donation took place as part of the formal presidential inauguration events, symbolizing Chowan University's enduring commitment to education, service, and the greater good of North Carolina's communities.

Click here

to make a difference and support the Hurricane Helene recovery efforts for NCICU's affected campuses.

About

NCICU & ICFNC

North Carolina Independent Colleges & Universities (NCICU)

is the statewide office of private, nonprofit colleges and universities. NCICU supports, represents, and advocates for North Carolina independent higher education in the areas of state and federal public policy and on education issues with the other sectors of education in the state. It also raises funds through the Independent College Fund of North Carolina for student scholarships and enrichment experiences, provides research and information to and about private colleges and universities, conducts staff development opportunities and coordinates collaborative programs. Presidents of the 36 colleges and universities comprise the NCICU Board of Directors.

The Independent College Fund of North Carolina

is the fundraising arm of NCICU. An advisory board, made up of corporate and foundation leaders, together with 25 college presidents, guides the work of the Fund. For more information about NCICU and ICFNC, visit

.

About Chowan University

Chowan University is a private Christian university in Murfreesboro, North Carolina. The university offers associate, bachelor's, and master's degrees in 70 academic disciplines and is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.