(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends - The Global Commercial Beverage Blender Market

size is estimated to grow by USD 14 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over

3.3%

during the forecast period. benefits of smoothies

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

growing preference for commercial beverage blenders with noiseless operation. However,

growing demand for second-hand commercial beverage blender poses a challenge - Key market players include bianco di puro GmbH and Co. KG, Blendtec Inc., Breville Group Ltd., Brew Driver, GEA Group AG, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Newell Brands Inc., Omcan Inc., Optimum Appliances, Quamar Srl, Sammic SL, SANTOS SAS, Skyfood Equipment LLC, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Stoelting Foodservice Equipment, Tetra Laval SA, Vita Mix Corp., WARING COMMERCIAL, and Whirlpool Corp.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Beverage Blender Market 2024-2028 AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View your snapshot now

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (JCP, Eateries and restaurants, and

Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online),

and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC,

South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and

Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled bianco di puro GmbH and Co. KG, Blendtec Inc.,

Breville Group Ltd., Brew Driver, GEA Group AG,

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Koninklijke

Philips N.V., Newell Brands Inc., Omcan Inc.,

Optimum Appliances, Quamar Srl, Sammic SL,

SANTOS SAS, Skyfood Equipment LLC, Stanley

Black and Decker Inc., Stoelting Foodservice

Equipment,

Tetra Laval SA, Vita Mix Corp.,

WARING COMMERCIAL, and Whirlpool Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Commercial beverage blenders in the food service industry are undergoing advancements to improve consumer experience. A standard blender generates around 90 DB of noise, which can negatively impact sales due to discomfort. Leading vendors, such as Blendtec Inc., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., and Vita Mix Corp., are addressing this issue by offering noise-reducing features. Vita Mix's Quiet One model uses a magnetically secured sound enclosure, while Hamilton Beach's HBH850 model features a Quiet Shield. Waring Commercial's MX1500XTS also includes an unbreakable polycarbonate sound enclosure. These innovations are expected to boost the market growth by enhancing the consumer experience in food service establishments.



The Commercial Beverage Blender market is thriving, with a focus on trending menu offerings in the foodservice industry. Lab technicians design blending containers with graduated markings for precise measurements of fruits, vegetables, ice, and liquids. Catering to health consciousness, blenders produce healthy beverages, customized and personalized to Western food habits. Variable speed control and programmable settings allow for smoothies, milkshakes, frozen cocktails , and specialty beverages. High-performance blades and large-capacity jars ensure efficient blending. After-sales services are crucial for commercial establishments, including countertop blenders, immersion blenders, high-performance, frozen beverage, multi-purpose, and high-speed blenders. Smart technologies and e-commerce platforms expand market reach, offering blenders with pre-programmed blending cycles and frozen drink programs.



Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market

Challenges



The food service industry's preference for pre-owned commercial beverage blenders is on the rise, particularly among small and medium establishments and price-sensitive end-users in developing countries. These buyers seek to minimize initial investments by opting for pre-used blenders, which offer comparable performance at significantly lower costs. For instance, a pre-used Waring Commercial CB15VSF model can be purchased for approximately USD700, compared to a new unit's price of USD1,500. Similarly, a second-hand Vita Mix Quiet One model can be bought for around USD475, versus a new unit's price of USD1,300. Online marketplaces, such as eBay, Grahams Food and Drink Equipment, and Burkett Restaurant Equipment, are popular platforms for purchasing pre-used commercial beverage blenders from leading vendors like Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Waring Commercial, and Vita Mix Corp. The growing demand for pre-owned equipment may negatively impact the global commercial beverage blender market's growth prospects during the forecast period. The Commercial Beverage Blender market caters to bars, restaurants, cafes, smoothie shops, juice bars, clubs, and pubs, producing blended drinks like smoothies, milkshakes, frozen cocktails, and specialty beverages. High-performance blades and large-capacity blending jars ensure efficient production. Speed settings and pre-programmed blending cycles enhance user experience. Fresh fruit, vegetable-based smoothies, and portable drinks are popular trends. Noise-reduction technologies address operational concerns. Food safety regulations mandate dishwasher-safe components in plastic, stainless steel, or glass containers. Online and offline food servic outlets, catering companies, clubs, hotels, kitchens, laboratories, and chefs are significant consumers. JCBs, or juicer-blender-combinations, are also popular. Spigots and stirrers are essential accessories.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview



This commercial beverage blender market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 JCP

1.2 Eateries and restaurants 1.3 Others



2.1 Offline 2.2 Online



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

JCP-

The commercial beverage blender market in the juice bars, clubs, and pubs (JCP) segment is projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of healthier beverage options, such as smoothies, is driving demand for commercial beverage blenders in this sector. In fact, juices and smoothies are a major contributor to the frozen beverage market in several countries, including the UK and Australia, where the revenue generated from the juice bar industry is on the rise. The expansion plans of end-users, such as Nekter Juice Bar's new outlet in Colorado, USA, and the launch of innovative products, like their new Take It and Make It smoothies, will further fuel market growth. These trends are expected to continue, making the global commercial beverage blender market in the JCP segment a promising area for investment.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)



Research Analysis

The commercial beverage blender market caters to various food service outlets, including bars, restaurants, cafes, smoothie shops, and catering companies, in producing blended drinks such as smoothies, milkshakes, frozen cocktails, and specialty beverages. These kitchen appliance are essential for creating healthy beverages using fruits, vegetables, ice, and liquids, customized to suit individual preferences. Commercial beverage blenders come in different materials like plastic, stainless steel, and glass, with features such as spigots and stirrers, making them versatile for various applications in the foodservice industry. Health-conscious individuals also benefit from these blenders, as they offer a convenient and efficient way to make nutritious and delicious blended beverages at home or on-the-go.

Market Research Overview

The commercial beverage blender market caters to various industries such as bars, restaurants, cafes, smoothie shops, juice bars, clubs and pubs, online and offline food service outlets, catering companies, hotels, laboratories, and kitchens. These establishments use commercial beverage blenders to create a wide range of blended drinks including smoothies, milkshakes, frozen cocktails, and specialty beverages. Commercial blenders come with high-performance blades, large-capacity blending jars, speed settings, and pre-programmed blending cycles for user-friendly operation. Fresh fruit, vegetables, ice, and liquids are blended to create healthy and customized beverages that cater to the increasing health consciousness and personalization trends. Noise-reduction technologies ensure a quiet operation in foodservice environments. Food safety regulations are met with dishwasher-safe components available in plastic, stainless steel, and glass containers. Commercial blenders are used to create menu offerings for various industries, from blended beverages for health-conscious individuals to cocktails for bars and clubs . Smart technologies and high-speed blenders are also popular in the market. After-sales services and various types of blenders like countertop blenders, immersion blenders, high-performance blenders, frozen beverage blenders, multi-purpose blenders, and high-speed blenders cater to the diverse needs of the foodservice industry.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



JCP



Eateries And Restaurants

Others

Distribution Channel



Offline

Online

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

