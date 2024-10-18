(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation - The Global Cutting Tool Inserts Market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.12 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over

5.8%

during the forecast period. Growth in demand for fabricated parts

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

introduction of additive . However, fluctuating raw material prices poses a challenge - Key market players include ARCH Cutting Tools, Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd., B.R. Meccanica Italy, CERATIZIT SA, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Element Six UK Ltd., ILJIN Diamond Co. Ltd., IMC BV, Kennametal Inc., Knight Carbide Inc., KYOCERA Corp., LOVEJOY Tool Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Materials Corp., NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp., NanoDiamond Products DAC, Sandvik AB, Sumitomo Corp., Tomei Diamond Co. Ltd., Tungaloy Corp., and Tyrolit Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski KG. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cutting Tool Inserts Market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Cutting Tool Inserts Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2116.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.4 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and India Key companies profiled ARCH Cutting Tools, Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd., B.R. Meccanica Italy, CERATIZIT SA, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Element Six UK Ltd., ILJIN Diamond Co. Ltd., IMC BV, Kennametal Inc., Knight Carbide Inc., KYOCERA Corp., LOVEJOY Tool Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Materials Corp., NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp., NanoDiamond Products DAC, Sandvik AB, Sumitomo Corp., Tomei Diamond Co. Ltd., Tungaloy Corp., and Tyrolit Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski KG

Market Driver

The manufacturing industry's shift towards additive manufacturing, or 3D printing , brings significant benefits to the cutting tool inserts market. Traditional manufacturing techniques, which are subtractive in nature, result in high material wastage and increased costs. In contrast, 3D printing optimizes material usage, reducing capital and raw material costs. Although the initial investment for 3D printers is high, the long-term cost savings make up for it. The production of complex geometries and lighter parts using 3D printing results in cheaper manufacturing costs, offsetting the high initial investment. The global cutting tool inserts market will experience growth due to these cost advantages and the increasing adoption of 3D printing technology.



The Cutting Tool Inserts market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand in industries like Aerospace, Energy and Power, and High-precision Machining. Cermet and Ceramic inserts are popular choices for their hardness and wear resistance. High-speed steel cutting edges continue to be used for general-purpose machining. Geometries and chip-breaking features are crucial factors in improving cycle times and surface finishes. Coating technologies, including Nano-coatings and Diamond-like Carbon (DLC), enhance tool life and performance. Raw material prices impact the cost of advanced materials like Polycrystalline Diamond (PCD) and Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN). Machining applications vary from shaping and plaining to shear deformation. Customized and specialized cutting tools cater to specific industry needs. Precision and energy efficiency are key trends driving market growth.



Market Challenges



The cutting tool inserts market experiences significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced and innovative machine tools. Manufacturers invest heavily in raw materials such as iron and steel, aluminum,

stainless steel , titanium, brass, copper, and other alloys, which account for approximately 48% of the overall manufacturing cost. However, the fluctuating prices of these raw materials pose a challenge to pricing strategies. Additionally, labor costs, hiring consultants, and training workforce add to the manufacturing expenses, accounting for approximately 27% of the total cost. These factors collectively increase the manufacturing costs, potentially hindering the growth of the global cutting tool inserts market during the forecast period. The Cutting Tools market faces several challenges in providing customized solutions for various machining operations. General-purpose tools may not offer the required precision, cycle times, and surface finishes for specialized applications. Advanced materials like ceramics,

PCD, and CBN demand hardness, wear resistance, and thermal stability for effective use. Machining costs remain a concern, driving the need for high-performance tooling. Smart technologies, including real-time monitoring, data analytics, and IoT capabilities, offer potential solutions. Cemented carbide and metalworking industries, particularly the automotive category with engine components, benefit from indexable inserts and tooling specialist offerings. Hard materials, such as high-speed steel (HSS), require efficient tool holders and securing mechanisms. 3D printing and new tool types like EcoCut Series are also transforming the industry. Overall, the market must address these challenges to provide cost-effective, high-performance cutting tool inserts for diverse machining applications.

Segment Overview

This cutting tool inserts market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Milling tool inserts

1.2 Drilling tool inserts

1.3 Rotary tool inserts

1.4 Turning tool inserts 1.5 Others



2.1 Carbide tool inserts

2.2 CBN inserts

2.3 Ceramic inserts 2.4 Others



3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Milling tool inserts-

The Cutting Tool Inserts market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing demand from various industries, particularly automotive and aerospace. These inserts enhance tool performance by improving tool life and productivity. Key players in the market include Sandvik, CERATIZIT, and Tungaloy. They invest in research and development to launch new products and expand their customer base. The market is expected to continue growing due to rising industrial production and advancements in manufacturing technologies.

Research Analysis

The Cutting Tool Inserts market encompasses a wide range of specialized components used in cutting tools for various machining operations, including turning, milling, drilling, boring, and shaping. These inserts are available in different materials and designs to cater to diverse applications and material types. General-purpose inserts are suitable for soft to medium-hard materials, while specialized inserts are designed for hard and difficult-to-cut materials. Advanced materials used in cutting tool inserts include ceramics, cubic boron nitride (CBN), and polycrystalline diamond (PCD). Customized inserts offer improved precision, cycle times, and surface finishes for specific applications. Hard materials like carbide, cermet, and high-speed steel are commonly used in the production of cutting tool inserts. Tool holders and securing mechanisms ensure proper insert alignment and retention during machining processes. The market for cutting tool inserts continues to grow due to increasing demand for high-performance and cost-effective machining solutions.

Market Research Overview

The Cutting Tool Inserts market encompasses a wide range of specialized tools designed for various machining operations, including turning, milling, drilling, boring, and more. Customized inserts are available for different materials and applications, with options ranging from general-purpose to specialized tools. Precision is a critical factor in cutting tool design, with considerations for cycle times, surface finishes, and advanced materials such as ceramics, polycrystalline diamond (PCD), and cubic boron nitride (CBN). Hardness, wear resistance, thermal stability, and other properties are essential for optimal tool performance. High-speed steel (HSS) and cemented carbide are common cutting tool materials, while smart technologies like real-time monitoring, data analytics, IoT capabilities, and tool holders with securing mechanisms enhance productivity and efficiency. Machining costs, raw material prices, and the automotive category, particularly engine components, are significant market drivers. Other industries, such as aerospace, energy and power, and high-precision machining, also rely heavily on cutting tool inserts for material removal through shear deformation. Tooling specialists offer a variety of cutting tool inserts, including indexable inserts, the EcoCut Series, and tooling materials like PCD, CBN, and high-speed steel. The market also includes emerging technologies like 3D printing and advanced coating technologies, such as nano-coatings and diamond-like carbon (DLC).

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Application



Milling Tool Inserts



Drilling Tool Inserts



Rotary Tool Inserts



Turning Tool Inserts

Others

Type



Carbide Tool Inserts



CBN Inserts



Ceramic Inserts

Others

Geography



APAC



Europe



North America



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

