Getaway Space, Premium Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Experience In L.A. Now Live On Startengine

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getaway Space has launched an equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngin , allowing investors to own a stake in the company as it expands its premium charging network.

The company is tapping into the exploding EV with a premium service that turns a necessity into a treat. Getaway Space is kicking off its venture in Los Angeles in Q1 2025 with 30 state-of-the-art DC fast chargers.

What sets Getaway Space apart is its innovative reservation system, eliminating wait times and ensuring a smooth, hassle-free experience. Their commitment to top-notch maintenance keeps safety at the forefront, providing peace of mind for every driver. Whether you're behind the wheel of a Tesla or cruising in a Hyundai, Getaway Space will soon deliver the power to get you back on the road quickly and efficiently.

The company's unique approach combines ultra-fast charging technology with 24/7 amenities. These include gourmet snacks, high-speed Wi-Fi, comfortable lounges, and interactive entertainment options. This innovative model addresses the growing demand for convenient and enjoyable charging options in the rapidly expanding EV market.

The startup has garnered attention from notable publications such as Digital Journal, and it has formed partnerships with industry leaders, including Urth Caffé, CleanTech Alliance, FREEDM Systems Center, NC State University, and Sustain Southern California.

For more information about Getaway Space and its investment opportunity, visit their campaign page on StartEngine .

CONTACT: Steve Kuh CEO Getaway Space steve (at) getaway.space