AI/R Announces 2025 IPO Plans As AI Revolution Accelerates

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AI/R, a leading AI platforms and services company, has announced plans to go public in 2025. As a global provider of artificial intelligence innovation to clients including Toyota, BP, and Nestlé, the company projects over $350 million in revenue for 2024, positioning itself for its next growth phase.

"We are ready," said Gil Torquato, Chairman of AI/R representing UOL, the company's primary investor. "The company has been profitable since day one, allowing us to invest in growth acceleration."

The total addressable for AI in services is in the trillions of dollars, according to a new report by Sequoia Capital calling the opportunity "service-as-a-software." Sequoia, one of the largest venture and growth investment firms, famous for their investment in Apple in 1978, is now saying "service-as-a-software" will challenge the software development and digital transformation services sector to go from a labor to a platforms business model.

This is where AI/R's platforms and execution capabilities come in and seem completely aligned with the "service-as-a-sofware" vision. Founded as Compass UOL, AI/R has evolved to position itself at the forefront of the AI revolution, providing its own proprietary AI platforms and services across industries. AI/R also operates six brands that specialize in providing AI innovation through the engineering of enterprise applications and digital products for customers in financial services, consumer goods, retail, telco and utilities: Avenue Code, Compass UOL, Edgy, Everymind, Invillia, and Webjump.



"AI/R is committed to making AI accessible and transformational for every enterprise we work with," said Alexis Rockenbach, Global CEO of AI/R. "Our evolution into an AI-platforms business underscores our dedication to leading this revolution and helping our customers achieve unprecedented growth and efficiency through AI."

The company's strategic acquisitions in the U.S. and abroad have solidified its global presence, particularly in North America, where AI/R now generates half its revenue. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company serves iconic brands in e-commerce, finance, and technology.

Toyota is doubling its investments with AI/R in 2024, said Alex Pham, research development chief architect at Toyota North America in a Forbes

interview this month. The automaker relies on AI/R's services to test out AI projects in different cloud environments, leveraging the company's relationships with cloud providers like Amazon Web Services.

Toyota is also considering using AI/R platforms and tools for logistics and supply chain management.

AI/R is positioning itself beyond the experimental phase of AI, which still accounts for a large portion of companies using AI tools. While last year around 95 percent of companies operated AI only at an experimental level, that number of initiatives that don't make it to production, has now dropped to 80 percent, reckons Rockenbach. In contrast, AI/R has moved beyond experimentation with its AI Cockpit platform, which has enabled its clients to accelerate their software development life cycle and has made a tangible contribution to their business growth.

About AI/R

AI/R, based in California, is an AI company at the forefront of the AI-driven revolution of global enterprises, investing in its own groundbreaking AI platforms, AI accelerators, and AI powerhouse service brands. Its own AI flagship products, as AI Cockpit and others, are redefining the software lifecycle and multi-agent system development. With over 6,000 AI and digital platform specialists across our powerhouse brands – Avenue Code, Compass UOL, Edgy, Everymind, Invillia, and Webjump – AI/R is reshaping industries and setting new standards for AI-powered business innovation and productivity. AI/R's mission is to revolutionize software engineering and agentic AI application development worldwide, making the AI revolution possible in every industry.

