Nasdaq Resumes Trading In Nebius Group N.V.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading will resume in Nebius Group N.V. (Nasdaq: NBIS) at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 21, 2024. Trading in the company's stock was halted on February 28, 2022 at 6:38 a.m. Eastern Time under its former name and symbol, Yandex N.V. (Nasdaq:YNDX).

