Eight NCAA Division 1 conferences team up with Soldout as official ticket resale marketplace sponsor

is thrilled to announce its partnership as the official ticket resale partner for eight NCAA Division 1 conferences, who's exclusive sponsorship and marketing rights are represented by Van Wagner College.

This marks another significant milestone for Soldout as the company expands its reach in the collegiate sports arena.

Eight NCAA Division 1 team up with Soldout as official ticket resale marketplace sponsor

"We are proud to partner with these eight conferences and expand our presence in the college sports landscape," said

Andrew Hentrich, President of Soldout. "This partnership offers us an exciting opportunity to engage with the dedicated college fanbase by providing them a secure, easy, and enjoyable ticketing experience."

The conferences include the America East, Big South, The Big West, Coastal Athletic Association (CAA), Sun Belt, Southland, Western Athletic Conference (WAC) and the West Coast Conference (WCC). Collectively, the eight conferences will allow Soldout to reach 87 colleges and almost 10 million alumni, in addition to thousands of fans and students.

"We look forward to providing Soldout with valuable hours of brand building exposure around our multiple conference basketball championships, in addition to a year-round national marketing platform to reach the college fanbase," said Mark Massari, Vice President of Van Wagner College.

As the official ticket resale marketplace sponsor, Soldout will provide each of the eight conferences fans with a reliable platform to buy tickets during the regular season and during each conference's championship, including their highly visible basketball tournaments each



About

Soldout

Soldout is a leading online ticket marketplace, led by founder and president Andrew Hentrich, a 40-year veteran in the ticketing industry. We are a trusted partner for venues, teams, and promoters by specializing in strategic partnerships that benefit both event organizers and fans. Whether it's concerts, sports, theater, or festivals, Soldout connects people to the events they love. For more information, visit Soldout or follow us on social media

About Van Wagner



Van Wagner is a wholly owned subsidiary of Van Wagner Group LLC that creates, advises, and sells on behalf of world-class teams, leagues, brands, properties, and colleges. An innovator in the sports and media business, Van Wagner is a global leader in high-impact broadcast visible signage throughout the MLB, NBA, NCAA, and the highest levels of international soccer, sponsorships sales, premium ticketing, college multi-media rights, and in-venue content production at the world's biggest sporting events.

