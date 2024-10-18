Petro Pushes For Faster Rate Cuts As Inflation Expectations Improve In Colombia

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's inflation rate continues to decline but remains above the central bank's target range in October 2024.



The annual inflation rate has dropped to 5.81%, a significant improvement from its 13% peak in March 2023. However, this figure still exceeds the Banco de la República's 2% to 4% target range.



President Gustavo Petro has repeatedly praised his administration's anti-inflationary policies. He argues that these results justify faster interest rate cuts by the central bank.



Despite this optimism, economists caution that inflation is not yet fully under control. The concept of "anchoring" has gained prominence in economic discussions.



This term refers to market projections indicating that inflation will enter the central bank 's target range within one to two years. The Banco de la República conducts monthly surveys to gauge inflation expectations among analysts.







October's survey reveals that economists anticipate a monthly inflation rate of 0.17%. This projection would bring the annual rate down to 5.73%, continuing the downward trend but still outside the target range.

Inflation and Monetary Policy Outlook for Colombia

For October 2025, analysts expect inflation to reach 4.13%, just above the upper limit of the target range. The central bank's board members consider inflation expectations when making monetary policy decisions.



If expectations become anchored within the 2% to 4% range before year-end, more aggressive interest rate cuts may follow.



Analysts predict that the central bank's interest rate will decrease to 9.6% in the coming months. By the end of 2024, rates are expected to reach around 8.75%, potentially dropping to 6.75% by the first quarter of 2025.



President Petro will have the opportunity to appoint two new members to the central bank's board in 2025. This change could potentially shift the balance towards a more dovish monetary policy stance.



Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla has mentioned a "generational renewal" at the central bank, with sources indicating a preference for appointing two women to the board.



As Colombia's economy navigates post-pandemic challenges, the trajectory of inflation and monetary policy remains a key focus for policymakers and analysts alike.

