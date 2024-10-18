(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security pursues efforts to provide a brief explanation to foreign audiences on the current topics of particular interest as regards Ukraine.

STATEMENTS ABOUT UKRAINIAN NUCLEAR WEAPONS

On October 17, the German publication Bild published an article claiming that official Kyiv is considering the possibility of restoring Ukraine's nuclear arsenal.

.





Kyiv denies this information and points out its similarity to Russian propaganda narratives.

.





Ukraine voluntarily relinquished its nuclear weapons under the Budapest Memorandum. However, the security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity guarantees received in return from the guarantor countries proved ineffective. The world must find alternative ways to fulfill its obligations to Ukraine.

.





Ukraine respects international law and does not renounce its commitments taken upon joining the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty in 1994.

.





It is not Kyiv, but Moscow that threatens the world with the prospect of nuclear war.

.





Russia engages in nuclear blackmail by illegally controlling the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and is preparing for strikes on Ukraine's nuclear energy facilities.

.





To achieve a just peace, Ukraine is intensively developing its defense industry, though for now, it is focused solely on conventional weapons.

UKRAINE'S PROSPECTS FOR NATO MEMBERSHIP

On October 17, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Ukraine would eventually become the 33rd or 34th member of the Alliance.

.





The issue of Ukraine's membership in the Alliance has already been decided in principle, and it is only a matter of time before it happens.

.





Ukraine's invitation to NATO is part of the victory plan.

.





NATO membership will guarantee Ukraine's security against future Russian aggression and will strengthen the global security architecture.

.





The advanced combat experience of Ukraine's Defense Forces will enhance the Alliance's military capabilities.

.





According to sociological research, nearly 80% of Ukrainians support NATO membership.

MILITARY AID FROM THE NETHERLANDS

On October 17, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof announced that the Netherlands would allocate 271 million euros for large-caliber artillery shells for Ukraine.

.





The Netherlands has actively supported Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

.





Overall, the Netherlands has provided 10.4 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine, of which nearly 4 billion euros have already been used for their intended purposes.

.





Last year, an agreement was reached to transfer 42 F-16 aircraft to Ukraine, with the first already delivered.

.





Ukraine has permission to use the F-16 fighters provided by the Netherlands against Russian territory for defensive purposes within international law.

.





Strong military support from Western partners is key to ending the war swiftly on the basis of a just peace.

ELECTIONS AND REFERENDUM IN MOLDOVA

On October 20, Moldova will hold presidential elections and a referendum on EU membership.

.





The development of democracy and European integration are shared priorities for both Moldova and Ukraine.

.





Russia is using misinformation, voter bribery, and other means of interfering in Moldova's internal affairs to destabilize the country and halt its path toward the EU.

.





Ukraine supports a peaceful resolution to the Transnistrian conflict while respecting Moldova's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

.





Ukraine advocates for the prompt withdrawal of Russian troops from Transnistria and the reintegration of Moldova.

.





The implementation of President Zelensky's peace formula will contribute to peace and stability on the continent, particularly in Moldova.