Transnational Matters PLLC Sponsors FITCE 2024 Expo

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transnational Matters PLLC Announced as World Sponsor of the Florida International Trade and Cultural (FITCE) 2024









Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transnational Matters PLLC, a leading international law firm specializing in cross-border legal matters, investor-state dispute settlements, local arbitration and international arbitration, is proud to announce its role as a World Sponsor of the Florida International Trade and Cultural Expo (FITCE) 2024. This prestigious event will take place in October 2024 at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The Florida International Trade and Cultural Expo (FITCE) is an esteemed global platform that brings together international leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals to explore trade and cultural opportunities. FITCE 2024 is expected to attract participants from over 60 countries, fostering an environment of international collaboration, cultural exchange, and business growth.

As a World Sponsor, Transnational Matters PLLC will play a vital role in supporting the event's mission to enhance global trade and cultural relationships. The firm's extensive experience in international law makes it an ideal partner for FITCE, providing attendees with valuable insights and legal expertise to navigate the complexities of global trade and investment.

“We are honored to sponsor FITCE 2024 and contribute to this exceptional gathering of international minds,” said Davy Karkason , Managing Partner of Transnational Matters PLLC.“Our firm is dedicated to supporting businesses and investors in their international ventures, and FITCE offers an unparalleled opportunity to connect with leaders from around the world.”

Throughout the event, representatives from Transnational Matters PLLC will be available to discuss international legal strategies, provide consultations, and share knowledge on various aspects of international trade law. The firm will also host a series of workshops and seminars focused on key topics such as investor-state dispute resolution, arbitration , international arbitration, and legal frameworks for cross-border transactions.

FITCE 2024 promises to be a significant event for anyone involved in international trade and cultural exchange. Transnational Matters PLLC looks forward to engaging with attendees, fostering new partnerships, and contributing to the success of this global forum.

For more information about Transnational Matters PLLC and its participation in FITCE 2024, please visit Conferences FITCE (broward.org) or visit :

Media Contact:

Transnational Matters PLLC

Debbie M., Head of Office Manager

Email: ...