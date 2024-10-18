UNICEF: Children In Lebanon Experience Severe Health Poroblems

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- UNICEF declared on Friday that Lebanese children are facing an imminent threat of severe issues from waterborne diseases and other dangers due to the ongoing war.

The war has damaged more than 28 healthcare facilities, affecting over 360,000 people. Moreover, it has been reported that 15 hospitals and another 70 healthcare centers were have been damaged. Additionally, six hospitals are out of service and five other work part-time.

UNICEF, in a statement, declared that dozens of the medical personnel had been killed medical infrastructure suffered heavy damage.

UNICEF Representative in Lebanon Edouard Beigbeder, cited by the statement, said that under international humanitarian law, "humanitarian workers and essential service providers must be protected as they provide life-saving support to families and children living in precarious conditions."

Beigbeder said civilian infrastructure must be protected when access to services has become more complex, families' needs are increasing, and nearly a million people need access to health, water, and sanitation services.

He stressed that in areas such as Beirut and Mount Lebanon, "communities are struggling to meet the increasing demand for water, shelter and basic supplies as displaced families continue to arrive in search for safety and support."

He pointed out that "the risks to children are severe. Without access to safe water, children are at risk of contracting waterborne diseases such as cholera or diarrhea, which can lead to dehydration and death without proper treatment."

UNICEF also reported there was spread of many types of diseases among displaced children, including lice, scabies, and respiratory diseases, in the past weeks.

As winter approaches, UNICEF is concerned about the coming weeks; thousands of displaced people will remain homeless on the streets of Lebanon.

UNICEF has reiterated its call for all parties involved in the conflict to uphold the rights of children who are innocent victims of the war by international humanitarian law.

The organization emphasized that the only way to alleviate the suffering of children in Lebanon is to end the war. (end)

