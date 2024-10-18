Iraqi Kurdistan Poll Turnout Hit 97% -- IHEC

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- The turnout of Iraq's Kurdistan region election reached 97 percent, said Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Friday.

The number of votes were 208,521, and process was good and successful, the commission added in a statement.

The initial results will be declared 24 hours after the end of voting, it noted.

Voting began at 7:00.a.m. (local time) and concluded at 6:00 p.m., it said, elaborating that the number of polling stations were 749.

Some 1,527 international observers, along with 3,100 local ones and 30,573 parties' deputies, took part in the election. (pickup previous)

