Asure Chief Executive Officer Pat Goepel Named Best CEO

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Austin Business Journal selects Goepel as standout leader for driving company success, fostering innovation and making a positive impact on the community

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure (NASDAQ: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions, is pleased to announce that its Chairman and CEO, Pat Goepel, has been named the 2024 Best CEO of a Public Company by the Austin Business Journal (ABJ). This prestigious recognition celebrates Goepel's outstanding leadership, strategic vision, and contributions to both the company and the greater Austin business community.

When Goepel joined Asure as CEO in 2009, the company's annual revenue was $10.03M. During his tenure, Asure has grown its annual revenue to $119M (nearly 12x) as Goepel has transformed the organization into a leading provider of HCM solutions, focusing on delivering innovative and comprehensive tools to help businesses optimize their workforce and workplace.

Under Goepel's direction, Asure has also sustained double-digit revenue growth over the past three years, driven by his ability to pivot and capitalize on emerging technologies and market opportunities. Goepel's leadership at Asure is characterized by a dynamic blend of strategic vision, hands-on management, and a deep commitment to fostering a unified and empowering company culture. His focus as a leader is to drive meaningful change while ensuring that the entire organization is aligned and moving forward together.

“I am honored to be recognized as the Best CEO of a Public Company in Austin,” said Goepel.“Effective leadership means ensuring that transformation permeates every level of the company, not just the top. This recognition is not only an honor for me, but also an acknowledgement of the great success made possible by our entire Asure team. It's also a testament to the immense potential that lies ahead for Asure, the City of Austin, and the broader business community that Asure supports.”

Asure (NASDAQ: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, payroll tax management, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit .



