Biological Lattice Industries (BLI) Secures $1.8 Million Pre-Seed Funding Led By Uni.Fund To Democratize Biofabrication...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )-- Biological Lattice Industries Corp. (BLI) , a leading innovator in biofabrication and life sciences R&D, today announced the successful closing of a $1.8 million pre-seed round led by Greek venture capital firm Uni . In conjunction with this funding announcement , BLI is introducing its first all-in-one solution for biofabrication: BioLoomTM , BLI's advanced multi-tool 3D bioprinter and Loominus StudioTM , its unified software designed to revolutionize biofabrication workflows.

BLI, a US startup with operations in Greece, aims to radically simplify biofabrication for the global R&D community by providing intelligent, automated tools that streamline the design, fabrication, and testing of biomaterials. Biomaterials are critical for a wide array of biological applications. The applications range from advanced 3D cell culture systems for human biology emulation to the next-generation of resorbable medical devices and drug delivery systems for tissue trauma repair.

“ We are thrilled to partner with Uni to bring our vision of democratizing biofabrication to life, ” said Filippos Tourlomousis , Founder and CEO of BLI.“ This funding will allow us to accelerate the development of our unified platform, enabling researchers to work with greater precision, reproducibility, and efficiency. ”

Loominus Studio: A Unified Platform for Biofabrication

Current biofabrication workflows often require the coordination of multiple protocols, parameters and instruments, none of which are integrated. Loominus StudioTM , BLI's software offering, integrates every aspect of the biofabrication workflow, from design to fabrication. This all-in-one solution allows researchers to automate complex workflows, improving reproducibility and reducing the effort required to optimize biofabrication processes.

“ Loominus Studio represents a new standard in biofabrication, allowing labs to focus on innovation rather than the technical challenges of integration, ” said Filippos Tourlomousis.“ Our goal is to make biofabrication as simple and intuitive as possible, empowering researchers to break through technical barriers. ”

BioLoomTM: Beyond Basic Bioprinting

At the core of BLI's growing tool ecosystem is BioLoomTM , a versatile multi-tool extrusion-based 3D bioprinter that can fabricate high-resolution multi-material architected scaffolds and devices. With its Active Environmental Control feature, BioLoom ensures reproducibility and supports Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance, making it ideal for labs focused on accelerating commercialization in life sciences.

“ BioLoom provides an unparalleled level of versatility and precision, ” added Tourlomousis.“ It is designed to meet the needs of both academic and commercial labs, pushing the boundaries of biofabrication beyond traditional 3D bioprinting capabilities. ”

The Role of Uni in Supporting Deep Tech Innovation

Uni , a venture capital firm committed to supporting world-class deep tech startups in Europe, sees BLI as a transformative force in biofabrication.“ BLI is a game-changer in the biotech space, with a bold vision to disrupt how biofabrication is performed globally, ” said Katerina Pramatari , Founding Partner at Uni.“Their integrated approach to life sciences R&D, combining sophisticated hardware and software powered by AI, is exactly the kind of innovation that Uni aims to support.”

Shaping the Future of Biofabrication Labs

With its ambitious vision, BLI aims to establish Loominus as the industry standard for biofabrication labs, offering a continuously growing array of tools and features that simplify complex workflows. The investment will accelerate the market availability of BioLoom and Loominus Studio that have already deployed to leading academic labs through the company's early adopter's customer program.

About Biological Lattice Industries (BLI)

Biological Lattice Industries Corp. (BLI) is a venture-backed startup founded in 2021 with the goal of democratizing biofabrication for life sciences R&D. BLI's platform, Loominus Studio, and its ecosystem of integrated hardware tools, including the BioLoom bioprinter, aim to revolutionize the way biomaterials are designed, fabricated, and tested.

