Baader Bank extends OTC trading hours

Baader

Bank extends OTC trading hours Baader

Bank is expanding its trading services and extending the trading hours for over-the-counter trading in equities, funds, ETPs and bonds. Previously trading was possible from 08:00 to 22:00, while trading hours have now been extended by 1.5 hours from 07:30 to 23:00. The extended trading hours will apply to Baader Bank's OTC trading from 18 October 2024 as part of the Baader Trading service. This move will allow Baader

Bank to meet increasing securities trading demand from its cooperation partners, institutional clients and private clients, and consolidates its position in Germany as a market maker. "The extended trading hours mark an important milestone for us as we seek to further optimise our trading offering under the Baader

Trading brand. We are delighted that this change will provide both our cooperation partners and all private investors with improved access to securities trading", says Oliver

Riedel, Deputy

CEO of Baader

Bank

AG. All cooperation partners of Baader Bank that access OTC trading via Baader Trading will be able to use the extended trading hours immediately. Baader Bank is launching the extension of trading hours for OTC trading with its cooperation partner Smartbroker+ first. Further online brokers, online banks and additional order flow providers will follow gradually. Baader

Bank has been synonymous with the highest levels of professionalism in securities trading for over 40

years. To continue offering a first-rate service in the future, we are subsuming our trading activities and services, i.e. stock market and OTC market making, brokerage and crypto trading, under the Baader

Trading services.

About Baader Bank AG: Baader Bank is one of the leading European partners for investment and banking services. Trading and banking are combined using a single powerful platform that offers a unique setup and optimum access to the capital market using a secure, automated and scalable approach. As a family-run full-service bank with its headquarters in Unter-schleissheim near Munich, Baader Bank AG employs around 550 staff members and operates in Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services.













