|
EQS-News: Baader bank AG
/ Key word(s): Alliance
Baader Bank extends OTC trading hours
18.10.2024 / 14:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Baader
Bank extends OTC trading hours
Baader
Bank is expanding its trading services and extending the trading hours for over-the-counter trading in equities, funds, ETPs and bonds. Previously trading was possible from 08:00 to 22:00, while trading hours have now been extended by 1.5 hours from 07:30 to 23:00. The extended trading hours will apply to Baader Bank's OTC trading from 18 October 2024 as part of the Baader Trading service.
This move will allow Baader
Bank to meet increasing securities trading demand from its cooperation partners, institutional clients and private clients, and consolidates its position in Germany as a market maker.
"The extended trading hours mark an important milestone for us as we seek to further optimise our trading offering under the Baader
Trading brand. We are delighted that this change will provide both our cooperation partners and all private investors with improved access to securities trading", says Oliver
Riedel, Deputy
CEO of Baader
Bank
AG.
All cooperation partners of Baader Bank that access OTC trading via Baader Trading will be able to use the extended trading hours immediately. Baader Bank is launching the extension of trading hours for OTC trading with its cooperation partner Smartbroker+ first. Further online brokers, online banks and additional order flow providers will follow gradually.
Baader
Bank has been synonymous with the highest levels of professionalism in securities trading for over 40
years. To continue offering a first-rate service in the future, we are subsuming our trading activities and services, i.e. stock market and OTC market making, brokerage and crypto trading, under the Baader
Trading services.
For further information and media inquiries:
Marlene Constanze Hartz
Senior Manager
Group Communication
T +49 89 5150 1044
...
Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Strasse 4
85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany
Next dates:
31/10/2024
Corporate News on the Nine-Month Results 2024
02/11/2024
Trading Day Hamburg (Börsentag)
25/11/2024
German Equity Forum 2024, Frankfurt
About Baader Bank AG:
Baader Bank is one of the leading European partners for investment and banking services. Trading and banking are combined using a single powerful platform that offers a unique setup and optimum access to the capital market using a secure, automated and scalable approach. As a family-run full-service bank with its headquarters in Unter-schleissheim near Munich, Baader Bank AG employs around 550 staff members and operates in Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services.
18.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| Baader Bank AG
|
| Weihenstephaner Str. 4
|
| 85716 Unterschleissheim
|
| Germany
| Phone:
| +49 89 5150 1017
| Fax:
| +49 89 5150 1111
| E-mail:
| ...
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| DE0005088108
| WKN:
| 508810
| Listed:
| Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 2011651
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service