Celebrating HR Leadership: SHRM HR Excellence Awards 2024 Announces Excellent Contributions To The Future Of Work

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) concluded the 13th edition of their highly anticipated SHRM HR Excellence Awards at the SHRM India Annual 2024 held at the Taj Palace, New Delhi. Celebrating excellence in people management and human capital strategies, the awards honoured the visionaries who have implemented innovative practices that elevate not just their organizations, but the entire HR profession.



Ms Achal Khanna, CEO of SHRM India, APAC and MENA with Jury for the Awards



In this landmark year, the SHRM HR Excellence Awards introduced three distinct tracks-Enterprises, Startups/MSMEs, and Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs)-to recognize the unique challenges and achievements across various sectors. The winners were selected from a competitive pool of entries, with organizations demonstrating transformative approaches to workforce management, employee engagement, and fostering inclusive and agile workplaces.



Congratulating the winners, Ms. Achal Khanna, CEO of SHRM India, APAC & MENA , said, "This year's SHRM HR Excellence Awards have set a new benchmark in recognizing the outstanding contributions of HR professionals. Each winner exemplifies what it means to put people first and drive meaningful change within their organizations. I am incredibly proud of how far HR has come, and these awards reflect the innovation and dedication that will continue to shape the future of work."



Among the winners in the Enterprise category were Genpact who won Excellence in Talent Acquisition, Larsen & Toubro Ltd. won Excellence in Developing Emerging Leaders, Tech Mahindra Limited won Excellence in Managing Employees' Performance and HCL Technologies Limited won Excellence in HR Technology amongst others. Under Startup and MSME category, the winners included Phenom who was recognised for Excellence in Talent Acquisition and Ramco for Excellence in Learning & Development along-with the other winners. The PSE category celebrated SAIL for Excellence in Inclusion, Equity & Diversity, ONGC for Excellence in Community Impact and NTPC for Excellence in Benefits & Wellness amongst others.



With 51 winners announced across the three tracks, the 2024 SHRM HR Excellence Awards highlighted the broad spectrum of outstanding people management practices. The winners were evaluated on new, dynamic criteria designed to reflect the ever-evolving HR landscape, with a focus on future-oriented solutions that drive impactful business outcomes. This was carried out by an independent jury panel composed of Senior HR leaders, independent consultants and academicians.



The SHRM India Annual Conference 2024 served as the perfect backdrop for this prestigious event, bringing together HR leaders, innovators, and practitioners from across industries to celebrate the transformative power of exceptional HR practices.



About SHRM India

SHRM is a member-driven catalyst for creating better workplaces where people and businesses thrive together. As the trusted authority on all things work, SHRM is the foremost expert, researcher, advocate, and thought leader on issues and innovations impacting today's evolving workplaces. With nearly 340,000 members in 180 countries, SHRM touches the lives of more than 362 million workers and their families globally.

