Humanoid Robots Are A 'Publicity Stunt And Serve No Purpose In Automated Warehouses', Says Exotec Robotics & Automation News

Humanoid robots are a 'publicity stunt and serve no purpose in automated warehouses', says Exotec

In a blistering critique, established warehouse automation company Exotec says“useless” humanoid robot prototypes are a“publicity stunt and serve no purpose in automated warehouses”, adding that they“discredit the warehouse industry”.

Robotics systems have evolved significantly in the past decade, evolving from prototypes to fully established technologies across a range of industries.

Warehouses are a major area where robots have made a significant impact. While automated robotics systems can now fulfil increasingly complex tasks, humanoid robots are being touted as the next big thing in some quarters.

According to Exotec co-founder and CEO Romain Moulin, however,“humanoid robots are highly unlikely to become a major fixture in the warehouse of the future”.

Humanoid robots are deliberately designed to look and operate like people and incorporate features such as dextrous fingers and the ability to carry heavy boxes around the warehouse.

A recent major foray into humanoid robotics was showcased in summer 2024, when logistics company GXO announced a trial of Apptronik's Apollo robot in its warehouses.

Before this, in March 2024, Amazon shared an update on its humanoid robot deployment at a facility in Seattle, with the company aiming to incorporate these robots into its warehouses in the future.

Despite the hype, Exotec believes that“humanoid robots bring no real value to the sector in comparison to established, non-humanoid automated systems”.

Romain Moulin, CEO, and co-founder at Exotec, says:“Developing humanoid robots is like trying to design planes to flap their wings; it's not the most cost-effective or efficient solution to a problem.

“Warehouse processes consist of a series of basic tasks, each of which can be addressed by a specialised, optimised machine. Trying to accomplish all these tasks with a single type of machine such as a humanoid robot is simply poor optimisation.

“I can't see any other reason for the current hype around humanoid robotics than the buzz that greeted Elon Musk's Optimus robot, and his recent announcement that Tesla will start using humanoid robots in 2025.

“Just like the buzz around drone delivery a few years ago, this too will gradually fade away. Warehouse robotics is a highly competitive field, leaving no room for solutions that aren't the most cost-efficient.

“At the very least, the hype around humanoid robotics brings some welcome public visibility to the warehouse industry, which is incredibly innovative and fast-paced but often overlooked by mainstream media.

“That said, humanoid robots are useless in a truly optimised automated warehouse environment, especially given the range of effective, non-humanoid options.”