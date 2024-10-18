EM Tech Developer Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Secures New Monitoring Contract With The Israel Prison Service Agency

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Israel-based SuperCom has secured a new five-year contract for deploying its electronic monitoring tracking in the company's home country, working with the Israel Prison Service state agency

The contract will help the agency monitor an estimated 1,500 enrolled offenders

SuperCom has been reporting an increasing number of contract wins in Europe and the U.S. this year to help public safety agencies track the movements of low-risk offenders Electronic monitoring programs are increasingly welcomed in nations working to reduce criminal recidivism and provide safety to domestic violence victims, helping agencies reduce their incarceration costs in the process

Electronic monitoring (“EM”) technology innovator

SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB)

recently secured a new contract with the Israel Prison Service state agency (“IPS”) to provide full-service EM capabilities for all electronically monitored criminal offender programs throughout the country.

SuperCom won the contract, already underway, in partnership with a nationwide security services provider through a competitive process that included several rounds of negotiations, demonstrations and...

