Investornewsbreaks Foxx Development Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FOXX) Completes Business Combination With Acri Capital, Begins Trading On Nasdaq

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Foxx Development (NASDAQ: FOXX)

has successfully closed its business combination with Acri Capital Corporation, transitioning into a public company. Shares of the combined company began trading on under the ticker symbols“FOXX” and“FOXXW” on Sept. 27, 2024. This move positions Foxx to expand its global reach in consumer and IoT solutions, enhancing its ability to innovate and deliver that bridges the digital and physical worlds.

To view the full press release, visit

About Foxx Development Holdings

Foxx Development Holdings is a consumer electronics and integrated Internet-of-Things (IoT) solution company catering to both retail and institutional clients. With robust research and development capabilities and a strategic commitment to cultivating long-term partnerships with mobile network operators, distributors and suppliers around the world, it currently sells a diverse range of products including mobile phones, tablets and other consumer electronics devices throughout the United States, and is in the process of developing and distributing end-to-end communication terminals and IoT solutions.

For more information, please visit



and



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN