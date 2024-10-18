Investornewsbreaks Foxx Development Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FOXX) Completes Business Combination With Acri Capital, Begins Trading On Nasdaq
Foxx Development (NASDAQ: FOXX)
has successfully closed its business combination with Acri Capital Acquisition Corporation, transitioning into a public company. Shares of the combined company began trading on nasdaq under the ticker symbols“FOXX” and“FOXXW” on Sept. 27, 2024. This move positions Foxx to expand its global reach in consumer Electronics and IoT solutions, enhancing its ability to innovate and deliver technology that bridges the digital and physical worlds.
About Foxx Development Holdings
Foxx Development Holdings is a consumer electronics and integrated Internet-of-Things (IoT) solution company catering to both retail and institutional clients. With robust research and development capabilities and a strategic commitment to cultivating long-term partnerships with mobile network operators, distributors and suppliers around the world, it currently sells a diverse range of products including mobile phones, tablets and other consumer electronics devices throughout the United States, and is in the process of developing and distributing end-to-end communication terminals and IoT solutions.
