Investornewsbreaks Sustain Socal To Host 15Th Annual Energy Event Focused On Decarbonization Solutions
Date
10/18/2024 11:00:33 AM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Sustain Southern California (“Sustain SoCal”)
will host its 15th Annual energy Event ('AE15') on Oct. 24, 2024, in Irvine, California, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers and innovators to discuss decarbonization solutions for the industrial, commercial and governmental sectors. The event will explore topics such as electrification, hydrogen, renewable energy and the role of legislation in driving sustainable energy practices. Attendees will gain insights from expert speakers and participate in discussions aimed at accelerating cleantech growth and sustainability initiatives in Southern California.
To view the full press release, visit
About Sustain SoCal:
Sustain SoCal, a non-profit organization, accelerates sustainability and economic growth through innovation, collaboration, and education in Southern California. The organization has a ten-year history in exploring and implementing pragmatic, real-world solutions to the challenges created by growth, change and inefficiency. It conducts conferences, workshops and networking events that lead to initiatives that positively impact our region's economic progress and sustainability. For more information, please visit
w href="" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer sustainsoca .
For more information, visit the company's website at
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN18102024000224011066ID1108795649
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.