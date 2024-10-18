Investornewsbreaks Sustain Socal To Host 15Th Annual Energy Event Focused On Decarbonization Solutions

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sustain Southern California (“Sustain SoCal”)

will host its 15th Annual Event ('AE15') on Oct. 24, 2024, in Irvine, California, bringing together leaders, policymakers and innovators to discuss decarbonization solutions for the industrial, commercial and governmental sectors. The event will explore topics such as electrification, hydrogen, energy and the role of legislation in driving sustainable energy practices. Attendees will gain insights from expert speakers and participate in discussions aimed at accelerating cleantech growth and sustainability initiatives in Southern California.

To view the full press release, visit



About Sustain SoCal:

Sustain SoCal, a non-profit organization, accelerates sustainability and economic growth through innovation, collaboration, and education in Southern California. The organization has a ten-year history in exploring and implementing pragmatic, real-world solutions to the challenges created by growth, change and inefficiency. It conducts conferences, workshops and networking events that lead to initiatives that positively impact our region's economic progress and sustainability. For more information, please visit

w href="" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer sustainsoca .

For more information, visit the company's website at



