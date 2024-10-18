Trillion Energy International Inc. (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) Takes 'Giant Step' Forward With Initiation Of VS Program

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Velocity strings (“VS”) play crucial role in addressing a common challenge in oil and natural-gas production: the buildup of liquids in the wellbore.

Trillion recently initiated a VS program to enhance productivity of existing wells at SASB natural field. This move underscores the company's commitment to maximizing shareholder value through operational excellence and innovative solutions.

In the world of oil and production, maximizing the efficiency of well operations is critical to maintaining profitable and sustainable operations. One of the most effective ways to optimize well performance, particularly in aging or declining wells, is using velocity strings (“VS”).

Trillion Energy International (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) , a company focused on oil and natural gas production for Europe and Türkiye, recently announced that it is ramping up SASB gas field operations with the installation of velocity strings ( ).

Velocity strings are small-diameter tubing installed inside the production casing of a well, and they serve to enhance gas and liquid flow rates, thereby maintaining or even boosting the well's production over time. Velocity strings play a crucial role in addressing one of the common challenges in oil and...

