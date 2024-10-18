Hamas Confirms Yahya Sinwar Killed In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) announced today that Yahya Al Sinwar, head of the movement's bureau, was martyred in an armed clash with the forces in the Tel Al Sultan neighborhood in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Khalil Al Haya, a member of Hamas' political bureau, confirmed in a speech today that Sinwar was martyred in a clash with the occupation forces in Rafah.

Al Haya added in his speech that Hamas will continue its path until the establishment of a Palestinian state on all Palestinian land with Jerusalem as its capital.

He said that the late head of the political bureau continued to give after leaving the occupation prisons, adding that Sinwar was a continuation of the caravan of martyrs in the footsteps of the founding Sheikh Ahmed Yassin.

Khalil Al Haya emphasized that the blood of the martyrs will continue to be a motive for steadfastness and steadfastness, and that the martyrdom of the head of Hamas' political bureau and previous leaders will only make the movement stronger and more solid.

