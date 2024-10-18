Rain Expected Saturday

Date
10/18/2024 10:56:51 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Thundery rain associated with strong wind is expected Saturday in Qatar, both inshore and offshore, the Met office said.
Rain, ranging from light to thundery, was observed in some areas of Qatar Friday.
Friday's minimum and maximum temperatures were in the 23C-29C and 33C-38C, range, respectively.
The minimum and maximum temperature forecast for Saturday are in the 23C-29C and 32C-36C range, respectively.
MENAFN18102024000067011011ID1108795631
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.