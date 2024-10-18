Rain Expected Saturday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Thundery rain associated with strong wind is expected Saturday in Qatar, both inshore and offshore, the Met office said.

Rain, ranging from light to thundery, was observed in some areas of Qatar Friday.

Friday's minimum and maximum temperatures were in the 23C-29C and 33C-38C, range, respectively.

The minimum and maximum temperature forecast for Saturday are in the 23C-29C and 32C-36C range, respectively.



