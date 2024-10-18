My Quest Story - Adam Slough

(MENAFN- 3BL) Over the past 29 years, my time with Quest Diagnostics in St. Louis, Missouri, has been more than just a job, but like a second home to me.

I first came to the company in 1995, when it was then Smith Kline Beecham, and worked as a Specimen Processor with many duties. In that role, I was a member of the 'Late Team' whose primary task was locating what could sometimes be hundreds of specimens that needed to be tracked down from the manifest. I believe this role gave me the skills that led to my current position as a driver for the Logistics team and even recently winning an employee recognition award almost 30 years later.

In 2002, I became an independent courier and served as a swing driver exclusively for Quest for 11 years. In this position, I ran routes in parts of 4 states almost always 'blind' (slang term for no training) and at a moment's notice. In late 2012, I became a regular route driver which I continue to do today. My experiences as a swing driver prepared me to be a full-time courier, including one incident where I discovered more than 200 specimens after getting a cancellation notice for a stop. I knew to still check the location, and there were patient samples, despite being told to skip that stop.

Quest has done a lot for my growth potential, both as a man and as a parent. When I first started, I was still a kid as far as maturity goes. My supervisors were always patient with me; they allowed me to make mistakes and grow from them. It's a pleasure for me to do my job every day, and my real family has also been a part of my Quest family. My aunt has been a microbiologist for 35 years, my mother was a courier for 10 years, and my wife has been a phlebotomist for 2 years. It's the people here who make it a pleasure to serve. They deserve a lot of the credit for me being here today. And knowing that we are helping patients make a difference in their lives can be very inspiring.

For others who may want to work here, it can be a great opportunity. Always remember that first and foremost, we are working for a patient whose test is on the line. That lifeline is what sets us apart from other companies. My best advice is to learn and understand the 'big picture' and how your role supports that. It has been an honor to be here for 29 years. I only hope I can be fortunate to serve 29 more. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way.