Gold Prices Reach All-Time High

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

London: Gold prices rose to an all-time high today, as concern over the US election and rising tension in the Middle East boosted demand for safe havens.

Spot Gold rose 0.5 percent to $ 2,706.76 an ounce, bringing its week-to-date rise to two percent. US gold futures also increased 0.5 percent to $ 2722.00.

As for other precious metals, silver in spot transactions rose 0.5 percent to $ 31.92 an ounce and is heading for a weekly gain, platinum increased 0.5 percent to $ 996.85, and palladium rose 0.7 percent to $ 1049.25.



Is gold set to continue making new highs?

A rare copy of the US Constitution sells for $9 million at auction US regulator probes Tesla's self-driving mode after crashes

Read Also