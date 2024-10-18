Gold Prices Reach All-Time High
Date
10/18/2024 10:53:38 AM
London: Gold prices rose to an all-time high today, as concern over the US election and rising tension in the Middle East boosted demand for safe havens.
Spot Gold rose 0.5 percent to $ 2,706.76 an ounce, bringing its week-to-date rise to two percent. US gold futures also increased 0.5 percent to $ 2722.00.
As for other precious metals, silver in spot transactions rose 0.5 percent to $ 31.92 an ounce and is heading for a weekly gain, platinum increased 0.5 percent to $ 996.85, and palladium rose 0.7 percent to $ 1049.25.
