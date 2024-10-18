ALLEGIANT AIR PILOTS RALLY FOR STRONG CONTRACT AS STRIKE THREAT LOOMS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Teamsters Pilots Hold Practice Picket in Wisconsin, Nationwide Actions to Come

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Air pilots represented by Teamsters Local 2118 took part in a practice picket outside Appleton International Airport today to demand a fair contract as the company pushes them closer to a nationwide strike. The Teamsters and Allegiant Air are currently in negotiations over a new agreement, but the carrier is refusing to make reasonable offers to its pilots who are seeking a wage increase for the first time in eight years.

"Allegiant's days of exploiting pilots are over. Our members won't compromise their safety or quality of life," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "If Allegiant wants to succeed, they must invest in their pilots. The full weight of the 1.3 million-member Teamsters Union is behind these pilots. We won't stop fighting until our members get the contract they've earned."

Since Allegiant Air pilots ratified their contract in 2016, other major airlines have significantly improved the pay, benefits, and working conditions for pilots. Allegiant Air Teamsters are demanding the airline get serious about negotiations and come to terms on an agreement that benefits workers and the flying public. The practice picket is the first step in what could be escalating action at the carrier.

"The suits at Allegiant Air are pushing us to our limits and putting lives at risk so they can pad their profits and prop up their failing hotel," said Allegiant Air Captain Aaron Michael Adrian. "If management wants to avoid a serious labor dispute, they need to get real and recognize we won't compromise on getting the improved working conditions and increased pay we deserve."

Negotiators have exchanged proposals over pilot schedules and other quality of life issues since June, but the airline is refusing to get serious in negotiations even as its parent company, Allegiant Travel Company, pours its profits into Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor-a failed hotel that has torched tens of millions of dollars.

A federal mediator from the National Mediation Board has been assigned to the negotiations, which are set to resume in Chicago on Tuesday, October 22.

Teamsters Local 2118 represents hardworking 1,300 Allegiant Air pilots nationwide. For more information, go to apa2118

Contact:

Daniel

Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 2118

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED