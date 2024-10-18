عربي


Paratus Energy Services Ltd.: Notice Of Record Date - Special General Meeting


10/18/2024 10:09:16 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus energy Services Ltd. (the "Company") advises that a Special General Meeting of the Company will be held on November 5, 2024 ("Meeting") for its shareholders to consider and approve, amongst other items, the appointment of a new director. The record date for voting at the Meeting is set to October 18, 2024. A copy of the Notice including relevant details of the proposals and associated information will be distributed and made available prior to the Meeting.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements according to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

