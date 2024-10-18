Turkish FM: South Caucasus Countries Able To Solve Region's Problems

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) INSTANBUL, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan said on Friday the South Caucasus countries are aware of their issues and able to solve them.

Delivering a speech at the third meeting of the South Caucasus Regional Cooperation Platform, Fidan added that the idea of establishing this 3+3 appeared some weeks after signing the second declaration on November 9, 2020, as part of a cease-fire in the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War.

He noted that the platform's main goal is to respond to the need for a forum to discuss all issues closely pertaining to the South Caucasus.

He reiterated before the meeting that Georgia, which did not attend the meeting, has a permanent place here, adding that it could join this platform whenever it wishes.

The meeting included Foreign Ministers from Russia, Iran, and the South Caucasus nations of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The wars Israeli occupation launched in the Middle East necessitate regional dialogue and cooperation, he said, adding these wars are relatively close to the Caucasus.

The platform launched upon an initiative from Turkish and Azerbaijani presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ilham Aliye aimed at establishing lasting peace in the South Caucasus and evaluating cooperation opportunities. (end)

