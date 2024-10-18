Ministry Of Culture Concludes Qatari Cultural Week In Tajikistan
10/18/2024
QNA
Dushanbe: The Ministry of Culture concluded today the Qatari Cultural Week in Tajikistan.
The cultural week was held within the framework of bilateral cultural cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Tajikistan, with the aim of highlighting the rich diversity of Qatari folk arts, in addition to learning about Qatari customs, traditions and culture. The event saw remarkable turnout.
The events showcased various models of Qatari heritage, customs, traditions and handicrafts such as gypsum engraving, Qatari "bisht", embroidery of all kinds, sadu, henna, traditional clothing, and popular foods, in addition to a group of Qatari publications that document the heritage, as well as "House of Poetry", Qatari Ardha and sea songs that reflect an aspect of the heritage of social life, in addition to a concert by singer Mansour Al Mohannadi.
