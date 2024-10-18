Caisse Française De Financement Local EMTN 2019-2 C

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, 18 October 2024

Capitalised terms used herein shall have the meaning specified for such terms in the Caisse Française de Financement Local base prospectus to the €75,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 8 July 2024 (the“ Base Prospectus ”).

Caisse Française de Financement Local has decided to issue on 22 October 2024 – Euro 150,000,000 Fixed Rate Obligations Foncières due 16 January 2034 to be assimilated upon listing and form a single series with the existing Euro 500,000,000 Fixed Rate Obligations Foncières due 16 January 2034 issued on 16 January 2019 and the existing Euro 150,000,000 Fixed Rate Obligations Foncières due 16 January 2034 issued on 14 February 2019.

The Base Prospectus dated 8 July 2024 and the supplements to the Base Prospectus dated 13 September 2024 and 30 September 2024 approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers are available on the website of the Issuer (, at the registered office of the Issuer: 112-114, avenue Emile Zola, 75015 Paris, France, and at the office of the Paying Agent indicated in the Base Prospectus.

The Final Terms relating to the issue will be available on the website of the AMF ( ) and of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (), at the office of the issuer and at the office of the Paying Agent.

Attachment

COMMUNIQUE_CAFFIL EMTN 2019-2 C_VF