Darling Ingredients Inc. To Release Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

To access the call as a listener, please register for the audio-only webcast .

To join the call as a participant to ask a question, please register in advance

to receive a confirmation email with the dial-in number and PIN for immediate access on October 24, 2024, or call 844-868-8847 (United States) or 412-317-6593 (International) and ask for "The Darling Ingredients Call" that day.

A replay of the call will be available online via the webcast registration link

and via phone at 877-344-7529 (United States), 855-669-9658 (Canada) or 412-317-0088 (International) using reference passcode 1857635.

The phone replay will be available two hours after the call concludes through October 31, 2024.

About Darling Ingredients

A pioneer in circularity, Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR ) takes material

from the animal agriculture and food industries, and transforms them into valuable ingredients that nourish people, feed animals and crops, and fuel the world with renewable energy.

The company operates over 260 facilities in more than 15 countries and processes about 15% of the world's animal agricultural by-products, produces about 30% of the world's collagen (both gelatin and hydrolyzed collagen), and is one of the largest producers of renewable energy. To learn more, visit darlingii. Follow us on LinkedIn .