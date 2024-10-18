'I Am Scared, VERY SCARED!' By Dr. John Ayoola Akinyemi

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

I Am Scared! Very Scared!

"We, the People" have the power and the choice to make democracy work in the greatest nation on Planet Earth.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In his recent discussion on the principles of governance and democracy, Dr. John Ayoola Akinyemi passionately addressed skepticism regarding his qualifications to speak on U.S. governance.“You may question my experience in and the of my perspective,” he remarked, emphasizing the validity of his insights as a seasoned observer of democracy.“To answer your last question first, it's a BIG deal to me.”At 82 years old, Dr. Akinyemi has devoted his life to witnessing the evolution of democracy in the United States, from the presidency of John F. Kennedy in 1963 to Joe Biden in 2024. His extensive experience spans decades, providing another point of view from which he views American politics.“I may not have formal experience in government, but I certainly know how to recognize a good government,” he asserted, noting his 25 years of service in the U.S. military as a civilian, not as a uniformed officer.Dr. Akinyemi spent the first 18 years of his life under British monarchy rule. This experience, he claims, has further informed his appreciation and understanding of democratic principles and practices.“Living in a democracy has been an enlightening journey,” he stated,“and I know that democracy works because I have lived under different forms of governance.”His reflections on governance are intricately tied to his latest publication, "I Am Scared! Very Scared!" In this book, Dr. Akinyemi discusses how fear and empowerment affect politics. He shares personal stories and looks at history to show why democratic values are strong and important. His goal is to motivate readers to get involved in their government and understand that their voices can help shape the future.Dr. Akinyemi's perspective serves as a reminder that the essence of democracy is not solely found in government positions but in the lived experiences and voices of citizens. As he shares his thoughts in his work and talks, he encourages everyone to understand that anyone can help govern a country, no matter their background or job title.His latest book is out on major online platforms like Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and many more.To check more of Dr. John Ayoola Akinyemi's book and about him, you may click the link to his website page:

Isabella Roberts

The Eagle Literary

+1 209-692-5191

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.