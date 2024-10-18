Over 740 Customs Investigations Conducted By Finland Into Possible Violations Of Sanctions Against Russia Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Finland has carried out more than 740 investigations into the possible violations of sanctions restrictions imposed on the Russian Federation.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prime Denys Shmyhal on Telegram , following his meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“It is vital to block Russia's access to circumvent sanctions. We are grateful to the Finnish for more than 740 customs investigations into the possible violations of sanctions restrictions,” Shmyhal noted.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine emphasized the country's principled position that Russian funds should become the main recovery source.

“I am grateful to Finland for its active role in directing the frozen Russian assets to the defense and reconstruction of Ukraine,” Shmyhal stressed.

A reminder that Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is paying a working visit to Finland. In particular, he will hold meetings with the leadership of the country and Finnish business representatives.

Photo: Finnish Government