Buildings In Mexico Decorated With Azerbaijani Flag On Occasion Of Restoration Of Independence Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Mexico Mammad Talibov has shared a post regarding the celebration of the 33rd anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan's Independence Day in Mexico, Azernews reports.

"Today, as we celebrate the 33rd anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence, I would like to share wonderful memories from 2021. All the famous monuments of the capital of Meksika magnificent Mexico City and the most popular destination among tourists are covered in the colors of the flag of #Azərbaycan. This was another demonstration of strong friendship between our countries."

