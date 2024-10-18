Buildings In Mexico Decorated With Azerbaijani Flag On Occasion Of Restoration Of Independence Day
Date
10/18/2024 9:09:42 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Mexico Mammad Talibov has shared a
post regarding the celebration of the 33rd anniversary of the
restoration of Azerbaijan's Independence Day in Mexico,
Azernews reports.
"Today, as we celebrate the 33rd anniversary of the restoration
of Azerbaijan's independence, I would like to share wonderful
memories from 2021. All the famous monuments of the capital of
Meksika magnificent Mexico City and the most popular destination
among tourists are covered in the colors of the flag of
#Azərbaycan. This was another demonstration of strong friendship
between our countries."
