Norfolk Southern Declares Quarterly Dividend

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC ) announced today a quarterly
dividend of $1.35 per share on its common stock.
The dividend is payable Nov. 20, 2024, to shareholders of record on Nov. 1, 2024.
The company has paid a dividend on its common stock for 169 consecutive quarters since its formation in 1982.
About Norfolk Southern
Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC ) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and Norfolk Southern originates more automotive traffic than any other Class I Railroad. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S. It serves a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as major ports in the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting .
