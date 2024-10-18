China Urges US To Take Rational Approach In The Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- China on Friday called on the US to adopt "a rational approach" in dealing with it and find a way for a "consensus" between the two powers.

The Chinese news agency, Xinhua, quoted the foreign minister, Wang Yi, as saying that Beijing was determined to deal with the US on the basis of mutual respect, peace coexistence and the win-in formula.

The was speaking during a meeting with Ian Bremmer, the renowned American scientist and head of the US Eurasia Group (a consulting firm), in Beijing, earlier today.

Ties between the US and China have been tense due to disputes over a host of files such as US arms sales to Taiwan, additional fees on exports of Chinese electric vehicles and semi-conductors as well as Beijing's stand toward the Russia-Ukraine issue.

Washington, on Thursday, sanctioned two Chinse companies that manufacture drones employed by Russia in the war against Ukraine. (end)

