Transparency Declaration Notification

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In accordance with the requirements of Article 14 of the Belgian Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Ontex Group NV (“Ontex”) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received on October 16, 2024. On October 7, 2024, Black Creek Management detained 2,442,764 Ontex securities or voting rights, representing 2.97% of voting securities, and thereby crossed downward the threshold of 3%. Notification details

Reason for the notification:

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Downward crossing of the lowest threshold

Notification by: A person that notifies alone

Persons subject to the notification requirement: Black Creek Investment Management Inc.,

based on 123 Front Street West, Suite 1200, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5J 2M2.

Date of threshold crossing: October 7, 2024

Threshold crossed: 3% downward

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. is not a controlled entity.

Additional information:

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. ("Black Creek") acts as discretionary investment manager and holds voting rights attached to shares on behalf of its clients. The disclosure obligation arose due to the issuer's voting rights held by Black Creek crossing below 3% threshold. Black Creek can exercise the voting rights in its discretion, without any instruction from its clients.

Date of declaration: October 16, 2024 Details of the notification:

Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # voting rights % voting rights Holders of voting rights # voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Black Creek Investment Management Inc. 2,483,000 2,442,764 0 2.97% 0.00% Total 2,442,764 0 2.97% 0.00%

Enquiries





Investors Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 33 37 30 ... Media Maarten Verbanck +32 53 33 36 20 ...

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of baby care, feminine care and adult care products, both for retailers and healthcare. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries through retailers and healthcare providers. Employing some 7,500 people, Ontex has a presence in 14 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussel and is a constituent of the Bel Mid® index. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

Attachment

241017_TD_BlackCreek_EN